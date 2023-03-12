UK defense feature

Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver, right, fights for positioning during a drill during spring practice on Monday at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

Much of the attention surrounding the Kentucky football team’s shortcomings in 2022 was centered around the Wildcats’ lack of a consistent, explosive offense, but UK’s defense typically flew under the radar — despite being one of the best units in the nation.

Last season, UK allowed only 311.4 yards and 19.2 points per game, good for 12th and 13th in FBS, respectively.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.