Much of the attention surrounding the Kentucky football team’s shortcomings in 2022 was centered around the Wildcats’ lack of a consistent, explosive offense, but UK’s defense typically flew under the radar — despite being one of the best units in the nation.
Last season, UK allowed only 311.4 yards and 19.2 points per game, good for 12th and 13th in FBS, respectively.
Three practices into the 2023 spring session, Cats defensive coordinator Brad White can already see his group’s potential moving forward. Much of that, he said, stems from UK’s versatility on that side of the ball.
“Depth and versatility gives you flexibility,” said White, entering his sixth season in Lexington and fifth as UK’s defensive coordinator. “It gives us the ability to try some different things — have some different lineups, present some different fronts, try to stress an offensive line different ways.
“I think that’s ultimately the goal of how we’re trying to manage this roster defensively is to get a bunch of long, girthy individuals that are as athletic as possible. ... But we know who we are, and we’re not going to change from that.”
Kentucky finished last season as one of the nation’s best defenses against the pass, holding opponents to only 170.8 yards per game through the air — good for seventh in the NCAA. They also allowed only 197 first downs (sixth) and held opponents to a 33.3% completion rate on third downs (23rd).
It all starts up front for UK.
Despite losing former five-star recruit Justin Rogers to the NCAA transfer portal, the Cats’ coaches still feel good with an experienced defensive line that includes 6-foot-3, 317-pound sophomore Jamarius Dinkins; 6-3, 317-pound senior Josaih Hayes; 6-1, 276-pound senior Octavious Oxendine; 6-4, 322-pound sophomore transfer Keeshawn Silver; and 6-6, 348-pound sophomore Deone Walker.
“I like how that room is built right now,” White said. “I like the energy in that room. And I’m going to lean on those guys. I went into that room specifically and I said, ‘Hey, listen, of any room on defense, we probably have more guys with more college snaps in the D-linemen room than anywhere else.’ You think about that room and safety as the two rooms where we probably have the most (experience). I’m going to lean on them, and I’m going to expect a lot from them.”
Silver, a transfer from North Carolina, has been an early topic of discussion.
“His size is something that’s desirable in what we’re hunting,” White said. “He’s got length and girth and he’s got a willingness to learn and put time in, and he’s got a really good personality. ... I’m excited to have him and ready to watch him compete and push for some playing time.”
Silver is among a trio of defensive transfers that also includes safety Jantzen Dunn (Ohio State) and cornerback JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati), and all three are expected to contend for key roles this fall.
“They’re settling into our defense, into what we’re expecting,” White added. “They’re going to make mistakes, and we understand that, but I think we have a strong culture throughout the team and defensively, specifically, that we’ve got enough guys that have been here that have brought those transfers into the fold. They understand what the expectations are.
“The expectation is that everything and all playing time is earned, nothing is given. You look at every single transfer we’ve ever brought in here, and they did not start out at the top of the depth chart. They had to earn everything that they got, and that’s the way that we’ll continue to do it.”
Even with Kentucky’s defensive success last season, there are still areas for improvement.
UK gave up 140.6 rushing yards per game for 49th in the country, and the Cats’ 17 forced turnovers — 10 interceptions and seven fumbles — put them in a tie for 82nd. Kentucky struggled getting to opposing quarterbacks, tying for 110th in the country with only 20 sacks.
Shoring up those deficiencies, White remarked, comes with facing competition as early as possible.
“You want to see those guys have to go through some adversity through spring, through individual practices, and see how they respond and how they rally,” he said. “Because that’s going to happen. There’s going to be games where you’re ready, you’re fired up, you feel good, and all of a sudden they drive down and they score on the first drive. How do you respond after that?”
UK will return to practice March 20 after the Cats return from spring break.
