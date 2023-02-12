ATHENS, Ga. — The Kentucky Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament hopes were placed on life support Saturday as they suffered a 75-68 loss to Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Quad 2 loss came against a Georgia team ranked 129th in the NET.
Kentucky fell to 16-9 overall with the loss and is now 7-5 in SEC play. Georgia improved 15-10 overall and 5-7 in SEC play. The Bulldogs also secured a season split of its regular-season series with the Wildcats, avenging an 85-71 loss at Rupp Arena earlier this season.
“Let me give Georgia credit. Mike [White] had them ready,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “[Kario] Oquendo went right at people’s shoulder and we did what we do. We came back in the second half. We were up four. My teams win that game. All right, what happened? I have a couple guys out. So, would they have made a difference? Maybe.
“But give Georgia all the credit. They deserve it.”
The loss came with a shorthanded Kentucky backcourt as CJ Fredrick (ribs) and Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) were both out due to injury. Cason Wallace was held to 27 minutes of action after he ran into foul trouble picking up two fouls in the game’s first three and a half minutes.
Kentucky was led in scoring by Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe, as both seniors scored 20 points. The duo was joined in double figures by Jacob Toppin, who scored 11.
The recently-struggling Tshiebwe logged his 14th double-double of the season by adding 14 rebounds. He also logged four assists and blocks but did not quite replicate a performance earlier this season against Georgia that saw him score 37 points and record 24 rebounds.
“They just had a different game plan,” Tshiebwe said. “I think they doubled all the time. The plan was when they doubled, just back it out and kick. We tried that to make a couple of shots and sometimes one-on-one attack the rim. I finished them, that was kind of good.”
Reeves accounted for 20 of Kentucky’s 27 points from its back court as Adou Thiero added two points off the bench and Wallace was held to just five points, all of which were scored in the game’s final minute.
“The guys that had to make some daggers missed every shot,” Calipari said. “Didn’t get a basket until there were three minutes in the game. Think about that. You have an opportunity to throw the dagger and whether you don’t shoot it, whatever it may be.”
Georgia was led by Oquendo with 19 points, 17 of which came in the first half. He was joined in double figures by Justin Hill (14) and Braelen Bridges (12).
Kentucky got off to an ice-cold start offensively, shooting 1-for-14, and fell behind 13-5 but was able to weather the early storm as the Cats put together a 8-0 run behind a pair of Reeves 3-pointers to tie the game midway through the opening half.
The Wildcats briefly took a 23-22 lead later in the first half, but Georgia answered with a 14-4 run to take a 36-27 lead with 2:34 left in the half, capped off with a one-handed slam by Oquendo that forced Calipari to call a timeout.
Things would go from bad to worse for Kentucky after the timeout as, after a pair of buckets briefly pulled the Cats within four, Georgia answered back with 3s from Oquendo and Jabri Abdur-Rahim, giving the Bulldogs a 42-32 lead at the half.
Kentucky opened the second half on a 10-4 run to cut Georgia’s lead to six with 15:33 to play and went on to extend the run to 20-8 and take a 52-48 lead with 11:07 left after a corner 3 from Toppin.
Georgia would answer Kentucky with a 7-0 run, capped off by a 3 from Hill to regain the lead with 8:36 to go at 55-52, and maintained a three-point lead at 61-58 with 3:36 to play.
With its NCAA Tournament hopes on the line, Kentucky crumbled in the game’s final three and a half minutes as Georgia ended the game on a 14-10 run to secure the win.
“At the game, we made a couple of mistakes on defense,” Tshiebwe said. “They made a couple 3s that really hurt us.”
The Wildcats entered Saturday’s game widely projected among the last four in to make the tournament, but now with six regular-season games left to play, the team finds itself on the outside looking in at the postseason picture.
“Let’s go win games, and we’ll be fine. You’re going to have to win games,” Calipari said. “They’re games that we’re playing against teams that you beat those teams, you’re fine. Whether we’re healthy or not, we’re going to have to go at those teams and those are going to be important games for us.”
Kentucky will be back on the road Wednesday when it travels to face Mississippi State.
GEORGIA 75, KENTUCKY 68
FG FT Reb
KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Livingston 36 4-8 0-0 1-3 1 4 9
Toppin 37 5-15 0-0 1-8 5 3 12
Tshiebwe 35 6-11 8-9 6-14 4 4 20
Reeves 40 8-21 0-0 1-6 0 2 20
Wallace 28 2-8 1-1 2-3 6 4 5
Thiero 16 0-2 2-3 2-3 1 2 2
Collins 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Totals 200 25-65 11-13 13-37 17 23 68
percentages: FG .385, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Reeves 4-8, Toppin 2-4, Livingston 1-3, Thiero 0-1, Wallace 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Tshiebwe 4, Wallace).
Turnovers: 6 (Thiero 2, Collins, Reeves, Toppin, Wallace).
Steals: 1 (Thiero).
Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
GEORGIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Moncrieffe 23 0-4 2-2 1-9 1 4 2
Bridges 28 5-6 2-3 0-5 3 1 12
Hill 24 4-8 6-6 0-3 6 1 15
Holt 22 1-5 2-2 2-3 0 1 4
Oquendo 31 5-15 10-12 1-1 1 2 21
Roberts 23 3-6 3-4 0-3 2 2 9
Abdur-Rahim 19 3-5 0-0 0-1 0 3 9
McBride 13 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Anselem 12 0-1 0-0 1-4 0 1 0
Ingram 5 1-3 0-0 0-3 0 0 3
Totals 200 22-54 25-29 5-32 13 16 75
percentages: FG .407, FT .862.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Abdur-Rahim 3-4, Hill 1-1, Ingram 1-3, Oquendo 1-8, McBride 0-1, Holt 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdur-Rahim, Ingram).
Turnovers: 6 (Moncrieffe 3, Anselem, Hill, Roberts).
Steals: 3 (Hill 2, Roberts).
Technical Fouls: None.
Kentucky 32 36 — 68
Georgia 42 33 — 75
A_10,376 (10,523).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.