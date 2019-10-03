LEXINGTON -- This is the year that could see both EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards take major steps forward for the University of Kentucky basketball program.
At least that's the hope of both players, their teammates, coaching staff and others who care about Wildcat basketball.
The minutes are there for both Richards and Montgomery since there were no other true post players for the Wildcats.
Montgomery has been considered more of a true talent between the two, since he was a solid top 15 players coming out of high school. He is a 6-foot-10, 228-pound sophomore forward.
"There are things that he's got to be more consistent with, but he is a talent," UK coach John Calipari said at Tuesday's media day. "Long, active, we saw him last year, we're all saying 'how does EJ get more time? What do we do to get EJ more time?' Well, guess what? He's going to get more time."
Richards has mostly struggled during his time with the Wildcats, fighting to stay confident and not be overwhelmed by the game that he didn't start playing until much later than most of his teammates and competitors.
Richards worked on getting his body better, and he studied the game to try and understand better what was happening on the court, and where he was supposed to be in that framework.
The junior is 6-foot-11, 247 pounds. Calipari has been one of Richards' biggest supporters since he got to UK.
"Well, right now he's really playing well and he's playing confident and, obviously, the expectation is this is his time," Calipari said. "Until we start playing games, who will know? Now, my hope is he's ready for it."
Richards has said all the right things since his freshman year, but he's averaged 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds a game.
"I feel more confident in my game, things have really slowed down for me, I'm trying to smooth it out," Richards said. He has worked with the coaches, along with guards Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey to learn how to be more effective in games.
"Ashton I talk to him and Tyrese, just lob the ball in the air and I'll go get it," Richards said. "When it comes to the post they know which side of the block I want it on."
He and Montgomery have played some on the same team in UK practices.
"We've played a couple of times on the same team," Montgomery said. "The Vanderbilt game last year I threw a couple of lobs to him, that's what it's been looking like in practice a little bit."
Richards scored 14 points and blocked four shots in that win at Vanderbilt.
Montgomery also said he's more confident and this season will be different for him.
"Last year I was just trying to learn the speed of the game, now I have a year under my belt," Montgomery said. "I've improved my physicality, put on a couple of pounds. I want to go in the paint, be a dominant player."
Graduate transfer Nate Sestina thinks both look like different players from last year, and Sestina said he's watched a lot of video on UK from last season. Sestina is a 6-9, 234-pound forward.
"Nich has changed his body and EJ has changed his body," Sestina said. "They're both a lot stronger. They're hard to guard."
It is UK's hope that opponents will be saying that a lot about both Montgomery and Richards this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.