As much attention as the Kentucky football team’s offense received for its shortcomings in 2022, the Wildcats have also spent the spring placing an emphasis on fixing its problems on special teams.
UK’s offense struggled to string together consistent scoring, but the Cats’ kicking unit didn’t help matters. Kentucky scored on 37-of-47 trips to the red zone in 2022 — ranking 104th in the nation (78.7% conversion rate) — and were among the least consistent special teams groups in the NCAA.
Kicker Matt Ruffolo made only 16-of-24 field goals last season, putting him at 92nd in the country (66.7%).
When UK hired Jay Boulware as its running backs coach and special teams coordinator in December, it marked a shift in the way the Cats approached the third phase of the game.
“It’s a lot different, but Boulware treats special teams just like we’re his running backs,” said redshirt fifth-year kicker Chance Poore, who is set to take over full-time kicking duties this fall. “The specialists are just like his running backs. We get treated the same, we’re looked at the same, and we’re going to get the same coaching. It’s not like, ‘Oh, that’s OK, next one.’ No, he’s going to get mad at you. ‘We need to be perfect here, we need to execute.’ That’s how a coach is.
“And then on days like scrimmages or games, I feel like it will be a walk in the park. It’s routine at that point.”
Previously, Poore has handled Kentucky’s kickoff duties and as the holder on field goal attempts for the past two years. He’s seen sporadic playing time as the team’s field-goal kicker, entering 2019 at the starter before losing out to Ruffolo, and has made 8-of-14 attempts for his career (57.1%).
Playing in so many different capacities, however, has Poore feeling confident heading into 2023.
“I love it,” said the 6-foot-3, 213-pounder, who was rated the top high school kicker/punter in the nation in 2018. “To play in college football, you have to love it. You can’t just wake up and go through the motions, you’ve got to have that sense of urgency and that energy.
“When you go out there and overthink it, there’s going to be times where you’re like, ‘Man, I’m not having a great day.’ But that’s where the experience and the maturity (help). I’ve been here before, I’ve had very bad days, I’ve had really good days — it doesn’t matter, you’ve got to go to the next kick.
“Your most important kick’s the next one. Your most important snap is the next snap. Your most important hold is the next hold. Celebrate where you can, but always focus on the next one.”
With special teams becoming such a high priority for the UK coaching staff, Poore appreciates the way the Cats approached it throughout the spring.
“It’s a good thing that we come out here for 15 days to put it on tape, so we can look at it right before fall camp,” he said. “We’re not walking into fall camp going, ‘OK, we have no jump start, we have nothing to go off of.’ ... I’m glad that spring ball gave us a chance to look into what we’ve got to do.”
And now, the whole team is getting on board with how crucial the kicking game can be.
“If we pin them inside the 15, our defense gets riled up,” Poore said. “They get going. So then the defense gets a big stop. Next thing you know, the offense starts at the 50.
“It keeps going and going and going until, at some point, there’s no chance for a team to come back and win because we started it on the first kickoff. (Boulware) is making a big emphasis on the special teams phase.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.