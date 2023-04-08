UK special teams feature

Kentucky special teams coordinator and running backs coach Jay Boulware, center, watches from the sideline during the Wildcats’ spring practice on March 31 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

As much attention as the Kentucky football team’s offense received for its shortcomings in 2022, the Wildcats have also spent the spring placing an emphasis on fixing its problems on special teams.

UK’s offense struggled to string together consistent scoring, but the Cats’ kicking unit didn’t help matters. Kentucky scored on 37-of-47 trips to the red zone in 2022 — ranking 104th in the nation (78.7% conversion rate) — and were among the least consistent special teams groups in the NCAA.

