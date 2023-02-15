As the University of Kentucky basketball team continues to work through its struggles on the way to earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats know their opportunities are becoming limited.
UK will take the next step toward the postseason when the Cats face Mississippi State Wednesday night in Starkville. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
Kentucky (16-9, 7-5 SEC) enters on a two-game conference losing skid, having dropped a 86-73 home decision to Arkansas on Feb. 7 and a 75-68 loss on the road at Georgia on Saturday.
The Cats are currently rated No. 45 in the NET rankings, and UK assistant coach Chin Coleman said the players aren’t taking anything for granted as they head into the final six games of the 2022-23 campaign.
“I think our guys’ mindset is they have a sense of urgency,” Coleman said during media availability Tuesday. “I think they know that we’ve got to get ourselves together again right now as we move down the stretch of the season. We want to finish strong in the conference, have a good showing in the conference tournament and, after that, the (NCAA) tournament — if we take care of those things step by step.”
That mentality isn’t just limited to the Cats, Coleman added.
“I think that around this time of year, no matter what the circumstances or the situation is, there’s a sense of urgency,” he said. “You’re nearing the conference tournament, postseason play — all of that stuff is starting to play a factor.”
Kentucky, which has dropped three of its last five games after cobbling together a four-game winning streak in mid-January, will continue to rely on production from 6-foot-9 senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe (15.7 ppg, 13.3 rpg), 6-5 senior guard Antonio Reeves (13.2 ppg), 6-4 freshman guard Cason Wallace (12 ppg, 3.7 apg) and 6-9 senior forward Jacob Toppin (11.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg), as injuries to senior guards CJ Fredrick and Sahvir Wheeler continue to hobble the Cats.
The Bulldogs (18-16, 8-10), who enter on a five-game winning streak after Saturday’s 70-64 win over Arkansas, will counter with a group headlined by 6-foot-11 senior forward Tolu Smith (14.6 ppg, 8.3 rpg).
“They force a lot of turnovers, and they score off of turnovers,” Coleman said of Mississippi State, rated No. 40 in the NET rankings. “And they’re offensive rebounding at a high rate. Their defense can cause offense.”
As long as UK can stay focused on the task at hand, Coleman added, the Cats feel good about their chances.
“The elephant in the room is there, that the season is coming to an end, there’s six games left, and we’ve got the postseason, the conference tournament,” he said. “But we’ve got to focus on today, focus on winning today.”
