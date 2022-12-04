UK recruiting update

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, middle, walks off the field after losing to Georgia on Nov. 19 at Kroger Field in Lexington.

 AP Photo/Michael Clubb

As Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops and his staff continue building for the 2023 campaign and beyond, the Wildcats have a few areas in which they’ll have to improve moving forward.

As Stoops continuously addressed during the regular season, there were consistent parts of UK’s on-field product that fell short of expectations, and considering the expected losses of Wildcats through the transfer portal, there will be more positions that need upgrades.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.