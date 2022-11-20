LEXINGTON — Kentucky gave No. 1 Georgia a fight Saturday but came up short, falling 16-6 to the defending national champions Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field.
“After a tough loss a week ago, getting them motivated to compete and play at a high level and reinvest to the commitment that it takes to go compete with a team like this took a lot of digging and soul searching,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “The competitive nature of our players to reinvest and commit and play with that kind of effort.
“Came up short, but the effort was there, the preparation was there. Need to execute a little better.”
The game got off to what appeared would be the worst start imaginable for Kentucky. On the game’s opening kickoff, Barion Brown signaled for a fair catch on UK’s own 4-yard-line. Stoops elected to challenge the ruling and the call stood, costing the Wildcats a timeout and forcing them to start the game inside their own 10-yard-line.
Brown would make up for his mistake on 3rd-and-11 from the 3-yard-line, as Will Levis found the freshman receiver for a 31-yard gain to keep the drive alive. The drive would move into Georgia territory, but the Bulldogs’ defense would step up as Jamon Dumas-Johnson stood up Chris Rodriguez on a 4th-and-1 run from the Georgia 31-yard-line, turning the ball over on downs.
Georgia drove down to the Cats’ 10-yard-line, where after a third-down stop, it settled for a 27-yard Jack Podlesny field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 4:03 left in the first quarter.
Kentucky would again move inside Georgia territory on its ensuing possession that saw UK reach the Bulldogs’ 37-yard-line after an illegal hands-to-the-face penalty against Georgia’s Robert Beal Jr. was called on the opening play of the second quarter.
Later in the drive, Levis picked up a first down on 3rd-and-long with his legs to move UK to the Georgia 16-yard-line but was shaken up after the play and had to come out of the game for one play before returning. Back in the game, he made a pivotal mistake as he threw an interception in the end zone to Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, who returned it to the Bulldogs’ 47-yard-line to keep the Cats off the scoreboard.
Georgia was held to a 24-yard Podlesny field goal, making it 6-0 UGA with 3:40 left in the first half.
Following a UK three-and-out, Georgia got the ball back with just over two minutes left in the first half and drove down to the UK 20-yard-line, where Podlesny knocked through a 37-yard field goal to send the game into halftime with UGA on top 9-0.
Kentucky’s defense would get another stop to open the second half as Jordan Lovett grabbed his first career interception on a Stetson Bennett deep ball, giving UK possession at its own 11.
Unfortunately for Lovett, the UK offense would not cash in off his interception, only going backward on its ensuing possession, resulting in a punt right back to the Bulldogs.
This time, Georgia took advantage of the Wildcats’ offense as it used an eight-play drive capped off with a Kenny McIntosh 9-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs on top 16-0 with 6:22 left in the third quarter.
After another UK three-and-out, Georgia again drove down to the red zone, where on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Wildcats came through with a goal-line stand as Jamarius Dinkins and Jordan Wright teamed up to stop Kendall Milton short of the end zone on 4th-and-goal from the 1, turning the ball over on downs.
Overall, Georgia scored just one touchdown in its four red zone trips Saturday and failed to convert on its lone fourth-down attempt of the game.
“It was a great fourth-down stop by our defense,” Stoops said. “Just showed some guts and determination and some of the personality of the way we play.”
Georgia’s offense, which entered play with the sixth-best scoring offense in the country (40.6 ppg), was held to its lowest total of the season.
“We definitely came out and played,” said UK defensive back Zion Childress, who had nine total tackles. “We didn’t roll over at any point in this in the game and we played from the first quarter to the end of the fourth quarter. So, shoutout to my guys.”
Kentucky would move up to the Georgia 32-yard-line on its ensuing possession after Levis connected with Brown on a 42-yard-gain. A 16-yard completion to Josh Kattus moved UK into the red zone, where on 4th-and-3 from the 8-yard-line, Levis hit Brown for a touchdown to make it 16-6.
“Pretty impressive 99-yard drive,” Stoops said. “That was a good response for our team.”
UK would go for two points to try to make it a one-possession game but failed on the conversion.
After forcing a Georgia punt, Kentucky moved right back into Bulldog territory as Levis hit Brown for a 47-yard gain. Kentucky would move to the UGA 20-yard-line, where it tried a 38-yard field goal, but Matt Ruffolo missed it wide left after a poor snap from Cade DeGraw and a botched hold from Chance Poore.
Kentucky would get the ball back without any timeouts with just over two minutes left in the game but failed to even move across midfield as Georgia closed out the 10-point win for its 13th straight victory over the Wildcats.
The loss drops Kentucky to 6-5 overall on the year and gives UK a final SEC record of 3-5.
Kentucky will finish the regular season at home next week against arch-rival Louisville in the Governor’s Cup.
