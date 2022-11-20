Barion Brown

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (2) runs the ball down the field while being chased by Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the second half Saturday in Lexington.

 AP Photo/Michael Clubb — freelancer

LEXINGTON — Kentucky gave No. 1 Georgia a fight Saturday but came up short, falling 16-6 to the defending national champions Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field.

“After a tough loss a week ago, getting them motivated to compete and play at a high level and reinvest to the commitment that it takes to go compete with a team like this took a lot of digging and soul searching,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “The competitive nature of our players to reinvest and commit and play with that kind of effort.

