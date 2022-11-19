UK FB AM box Joseph Russell Joseph Russell Nov 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NO. 1 GEORGIA AT KENTUCKYKickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT.Site: Kroger Field, Lexington.Records: UK 6-4, 3-4 in SEC. UGA 10-0, 7-0. Series: UGA leads 61-12-2.Last meeting: UGA won 30-13 on Oct. 16, 2021, in Athens, Ga.TV: CBS.Radio: WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joseph Russell Follow Joseph Russell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 19° Clear Sports Podcasts Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Integrity has the largest Christmas store in Owensboro Beyond the Work: Kuegels build family bond with staff Building Permits November 19, 2022 Bankruptcies November 19, 2022 Poinsettias add cheer to the holiday season POLICE REPORTS for Nov. 19, 2022 Marriage Licenses November 19, 2022 Divorces November 19, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Holiday Stroll canceled after 14 years Davidson planning roller rink next year POLICE REPORTS for Nov. 17, 2022 POLICE REPORTS for Nov. 13, 2022 Images Videos CommentedCanada police charge Hydro-Québec employee with China spying (2) Panthers fall on road at Miles (1) Police Reports: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 (1) FF Game Capsules (1) Johnson running for Family Court seat (1) Democrats have lost their marbles (1) Officials want Sportscenter as election site (1) KHSAA says in-season transfers common (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 +87 Updated Nov 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.