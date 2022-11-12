UK FB AM box Joseph Russell Joseph Russell Nov 12, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VANDERBILT AT KENTUCKYKickoff: 11 a.m. CT.Site: Kroger Field, Lexington.Records: UK 6-3, 3-3 in SEC. Vandy 3-6, 0-5. Series: UK leads 48-42.Last meeting: UK won 34-17 on Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville.TV: SEC Network.Radio: WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joseph Russell Follow Joseph Russell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 29° Light Snow Sports Podcasts Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Owensboro Church of Christ celebrates 60th anniversary Seeing Green: Hilltop Tree Farm gearing up for Christmas season Madewell's Corner Café is 'one big family' Circuit Court November 12, 2022 POLICE REPORTS for Nov. 12, 2022 Marriage Licenses November 12, 2022 Divorces November 12, 2022 Business Licenses November 12, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Food plant coming to Muhlenberg County Skiadas now has three restaurants Owensboro native becomes chief of Space Force Coding error causes issue with 55 early voting ballots Wind storm results in power outages, fallen trees Images Videos CommentedFF Game Capsules (1) Esports video games hold vast betting potential, experts say (1) Johnson running for Family Court seat (1) Sleeping under 5 hours when over 50 adds to health risks, study warns (1) Democrats have lost their marbles (1) One Step at a Time: Mason continues to stay motivated in recovery (1) Officials want Sportscenter as election site (1) Red Devils rout Graves (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 +83 Updated 11 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.