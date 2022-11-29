Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops made the first staff change of the year with the dismissal of running backs coach John Settle, according to multiple reports that surfaced Monday.
Settle, who spent two seasons coaching the Wildcats’ rushers and co-coordinating special teams, was hired by Stoops in March 2021 after spending 11 seasons at Wisconsin. Settle’s UK contract was set to expire in June.
Kentucky will owe Settle the remainder of his $475,000 salary through June.
Stoops appeared on his weekly radio show Monday night but didn’t make any staff announcements. Instead, he expressed the difficulty that comes with making personnel changes.
“I’m working through it,” he said. “I have great respect for our coaches and the work that they put in. I know it’s entertainment to a lot of folks, but it’s real life to us. I have great respect for all of our staff, and so I just want to keep that tight for a moment.
“Ultimately, I have to do what’s right for this university, and I know that. I think I’ve shown that — that I’m committed to this university and to the fan base, to the people, to do what’s right. Ultimately, I’ll make the best decisions I can.”
Stoops indicated that he has plans to hire a dedicated special teams coordinator in the offseason, in an effort to help what’s been an inconsistent side of the Wildcats this season.
