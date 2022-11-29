Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops made the first staff change of the year with the dismissal of running backs coach John Settle, according to multiple reports that surfaced Monday.

Settle, who spent two seasons coaching the Wildcats’ rushers and co-coordinating special teams, was hired by Stoops in March 2021 after spending 11 seasons at Wisconsin. Settle’s UK contract was set to expire in June.

