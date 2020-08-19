The University of Kentucky football team hit the ground running Tuesday.
At their first official practice of the 2020 season, the Wildcats were finally able to get back on the field together for a few hours.
According to UK head coach Mark Stoops, having the chance to practice felt like a reward for his players after spending the last several months working out and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re excited about just getting started,” Stoops said during a Zoom teleconference Tuesday. “Our players have worked really hard this summer.
“To date, our players have done everything we’ve asked them to do. They’ve worked exceptionally hard, they want more, they want to practice, they want to play. ... We will see where it goes from there.”
According to senior running back A.J. Rose, it was a return to familiarity.
“It was great to be back out there with all the guys,” he said. “It was weird having these masks on and trying to be socially distant out on the field ... but we are glad to be back and getting ready for Sept. 26.”
Stoops and UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart have urged players to speak up if they have any concerns or hesitations about competing during the pandemic, but Stoops said Tuesday that nobody has opted out of the 2020 season just yet.
It’s “nowhere near a normal fall camp,” Rose added, but opting out was never a thought in his mind.
“It’s my last year here with the guys,” he said. “If we’re going to have a season, I was going to play regardless. That was never in my head. Going forward, I’m glad that we have a season and we can play.”
Senior quarterback Terry Wilson, who returns after missing most of last season with a torn patellar tendon, had to think about his family — his girlfriend and a baby daughter on the way — before ultimately deciding to play.
“Everybody on this team has worked hard every day, and we worked hard all summer,” he said. “I wanted to be around them and come back and finish strong with my guys.”
Instead of anyone opting out, Stoops saw a veteran group ready to get back to football — a potential building block as the team begins practice during what he called “unprecedented times.”
“I’d like to believe it helps,” Stoops said of his squad’s experience. “We’ve worked hard for the past seven years at developing leadership throughout our program. This is another example of an organization, a program, that I want to be player-led.”
“This group of guys that are older have certainly set the tone, and hopefully that will continue to trickle down to the rest of our team. It does help that we have a veteran group and they’re anxious to play.”
Having that kind of continuity can only help as UK heads into its 10-game conference-only schedule for 2020, Stoops continued, especially if crowd sizes are limited for health and safety reasons.
“It’ll be different, there’s no question about that,” he said. “How it affects it one way or the other, we have no idea until we get into it and get playing.
“We’re guaranteed 10 opportunities at this point, and we’re going to work around the clock and have relentless pursuit to have our team prepared each and every week.”
As far as what UK expects when the SEC slate kicks off Sept. 26, the Cats hope a deep bench will help them improve on their 3-5 conference mark from a year ago. UK opens its season at Auburn.
“I do feel like this is the deepest team since I’ve been here,” Stoops said. “We are a deep team with some experience — that has to help when you’re playing 10 conference games, because we all know how difficult that’ll be. It’ll be a real challenge, but we do have a deep team and a mature team. That has to help us.”
More so than anything, though, Wilson just wants the Wildcats to appreciate being back at practice — especially since the Big Ten and Pac-12, among other conferences, have already postponed any sort of fall football activity.
“We’re blessed, we’re really blessed to be able to continue doing this, to be able to come to practice and do what we love,” he said. “That’s what’s driving us the most — knowing that we’re some of the only guys who get to come out and do football things.
“It doesn’t get any better than this. I feel like everybody wants to play football right now, but we’re fortunate enough to be out there taking advantage of it.”
