The University of Kentucky football team now has a second Stoops on its coaching staff.
Mike Stoops, the brother of head coach Mark Stoops and a 35-year coaching veteran, is taking the reins as the Wildcats’ inside linebackers coach. He’ll replace former coach Jon Sumrall, who left UK to accept the head coaching position at Troy in December.
“I want to thank everyone at the University of Kentucky for this exciting opportunity to coach inside linebackers,” said Mike Stoops, 61. “Mark, his staff, and these players have accomplished a great deal, while competing in the Southeastern Conference, to put the Kentucky football program on the map.
“I’m looking forward to working with Coach (Brad) White on defense and contributing to the development and success of our players and team.”
Stoops will work in concert with defensive coordinator Brad White in coaching UK’s inside linebackers, arguably one of the deepest and most talented positions for the Cats. He’ll have big shoes to fill, considering Sumrall helped establish the group over the last several seasons — including mentoring Jamin Davis, a first-round pick by the Washington Football Team in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Stoops will earn $650,000 through June 2022 and then $675,000 through June 2023, UK stated in a contract released to the public.
He joins UK after one season as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Florida Atlantic, which went 5-7 this past season. Before that, he spent two years at Alabama as an analyst for coach Nick Saban — capped off by the Crimson Tide winning the 2020 national championship.
He also had stretches as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Oklahoma (2012-18) under oldest brother Bob, 61, and was the head coach at Arizona (2004-11), where he compiled a 41-50 record and led the Wildcats to three consecutive bowl games.
Stoops also won a national championship as an assistant at Oklahoma in 2000.
The reunion in Lexington is a role reversal for the Stoops brothers, who previously worked together when Mark Stoops was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Arizona from 2004-09.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to coach with Mike again,” said Mark Stoops, 54. “Mike was instrumental in my early development as a coach, as I learned a lot from him at Arizona. He has a wealth of experience as a head coach, coordinator and position coach. I look forward to having him contribute to the staff at Kentucky.”
Mike Stoops joins a staff that also includes offensive coordinator Liam Coen and recruiting guru Vince Marrow. UK’s three returning assistants, along with Mark Stoops, all signed contract extensions to keep them in Lexington for the foreseeable future.
In his 35 years of experience, Mike Stoops has coached in 28 bowl games and has coached more than 40 student-athletes who later played in the NFL.
As a college player himself, Stoops was a safety at Iowa, where he earned United Press International First-Team All-American honors in 1984. He also was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 1983-84 and led the Big Ten with six interceptions in 1983. He later played as a defensive back with the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons in the NFL and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Iowa in 1986 before later moving to Kansas State from 1992-98.
This past season, Kentucky went 10-3 overall, earned a program-best sixth straight bowl game bid and defeated Iowa — all three Stoops brothers’ alma mater — for a program-record fourth consecutive bowl victory.
