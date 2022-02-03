The University of Kentucky football program added two signees to its Class of 2022 in former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker and high school standout Noah Matthews, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops announced Wednesday.
Baker is one of five Power Five transfers joining the Wildcats this season and is expected to help fill the void at wide receiver left by the departures of Wan’Dale Robinson, Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps. Matthews, meanwhile, will help provide depth at outside linebacker, one of Kentucky’s most valued defensive positions.
With these additions in the late signing period, along with the early period signees and mid-year enrollees, the Wildcats’ 2022 recruiting class stands at 24.
Baker, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound junior from Atlanta, appeared in 21 games across two seasons for the Crimson Tide, recording nine receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. Most of that production came as a sophomore when he posted seven catches for 101 yards and a score — his lone TD coming against Southern Miss.
A former four-star recruit out of high school, Baker also appeared in Alabama’s College Football Playoff matchups against Cincinnati and Georgia.
“We are very excited to welcome Javon to the Big Blue Nation,” Stoops said of Baker, who was rated the No. 20 high school wideout nationally by Rivals in 2019. “He will be a great addition to an already-competitive wide receiver room because of his experience, work ethic and athleticism. He’s been in Alabama’s wide receivers room with some very good talent and he has learned how to practice and work at this level.”
As a senior at McEachern High School, Baker hauled in 58 passes for 629 yards and 11 TDs, which followed a junior campaign that included 1,105 receiving yards and eight scores.
Meanwhile, Matthews joins UK as a 6-5, 250-pounder out of Woodbridge High School in Bridgeville, Delaware.
Rated a three-star prospect, Matthews totaled 70 tackles (43 solo), 10 sacks and eight quarterback hurries in 2021. He earned first-team all-state honors and was named the Class 2-A Defensive Lineman of the Year by the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association.
“We’re also excited to add Noah to our 2022 defensive class,” Stoops said. “He fits the mold of what we’re looking for in an edge defender. He possesses terrific length, twitch and power — all necessary attributes to be a difference-maker when stopping the run and rushing the passer. I can’t wait to get him to Lexington to help develop his full potential.”
KWC INKS 33 ON SIGNING DAY
Kentucky Wesleyan College added 33 student-athletes to its class of 2022, coach Craig Yeast announced Wednesday.
Made up of players from seven states, the Panthers’ signing class is highlighted by a trio of local products in 5-10 linebacker Weston Lane (Georgetown College/Daviess County), 6-1 defensive back Karsen Steele (Lindsey Wilson/Muhlenberg County) and 5-9 wide receiver Isaiah Tomes (Daviess County).
“I’m extremely excited about our 2022 recruiting class,” said Yeast, whose team went 3-8 with several close games in 2021. “Our coaching staff has done a tremendous job of identifying talent that fits our schemes and builds relationships throughout the process.
“We addressed several needs on offense, defense and special teams, as well as provided much-needed roster depth. I’m excited about the high level of the athletes and the quality of the young men that we have added to our program.”
