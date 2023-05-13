The University of Kentucky football team is gearing up for an eventful June when the Wildcats are set to welcome nearly 20 recruits from the Class of 2024 for their official campus visits in Lexington.
Two of those players — three-star inside linebacker Aba Selm from Simon Kenton and three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson from Taylor County — are already committed to UK, but the other 17 are still looking for their homes at the next level.
Among UK’s most heralded targets are a pair of four-star edge rushers in Brian Robinson, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound Youngstown, Ohio, native who also has pending visits to Penn Sate and Michigan and Jacob Smith, a 6-5, 230-pounder from Cheshire, Connecticut, who’s also set to visit Nebraska.
“Shows closing speed and get-off,” Allen Trieu, 247Sports national recruiting analyst, said of Robinson in March. “Good athlete who can bend and change direction. Works at his craft and improved a lot with his hands and technique from between sophomore and junior year. Did not have much defensive line experience prior to that and has picked up finer points of the position quickly.”
Though Smith is viewed as the more likely of the two to choose UK, either player would help bolster a position where the Cats have excelled in recent years.
In addition to three edge rushers — UK is also bringing in three-star prospect Caleb Redd, a 6-4, 215-pounder from St. Louis — Cats coaches are placing an emphasis on running backs.
Another traditionally strong position, at least during head coach Mark Stoops’s tenure, UK is expected to lean heavily on Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis in 2023. After that, however, the Cats need to start looking to the future.
In June, UK is bringing in four-star rushers Johann Cardenas, a 6-foot, 215-pound Houston native, and Tovani Mizell, a 6-foot, 195-pounder from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Both players are also track and field standouts for their respective schools, and neither player has any other visits scheduled yet for this summer. They’re both ranked in the top-25 running backs nationally by 247Sports.
It’s clear to see where UK’s priorities for 2024 lie, especially since the Cats’ last four-star prospect currently scheduled for a visit is 6-7, 290-pound offensive tackle Kevin Haywood from Royersford, Pennsylvania. He also has visits planned with Southern California, Auburn and Wisconsin.
Among the other players slated to visit UK are a surplus of three-star prospects that include Emanuel Ross, a wide receiver from New Jersey and offensive tackle Jordan Floyd from Georgia, as well as a trio of defensive lineman in Kendall Jackson from Florida, Dominic Kirks from Ohio and Alex Foster from Mississippi.
Stoops and his staff have been open about the Cats’ need to return to a tough-minded, physical brand of football — and it all starts up front for Kentucky.
Add in the previous commitments from in-state products Selm and Johnson, and Kentucky is already working to get a head start on the Class of 2024.
