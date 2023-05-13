UK recruiting update

Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops watches his team work through drills during spring practice on March 31 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky football team is gearing up for an eventful June when the Wildcats are set to welcome nearly 20 recruits from the Class of 2024 for their official campus visits in Lexington.

Two of those players — three-star inside linebacker Aba Selm from Simon Kenton and three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson from Taylor County — are already committed to UK, but the other 17 are still looking for their homes at the next level.

