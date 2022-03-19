Once spring break concludes this weekend, the University of Kentucky football team is getting back to work.
The Wildcats, who met briefly last week before the seven-day break, are coming off a 10-3 campaign and a program-record fourth consecutive bowl game victory — and UK players and coaches are using the spring to feed their hunger for more.
“It’s been a while, and it was really good to get out there and get everybody together, get on the field,” said Cats coach Mark Stoops, whose team will return to practice Monday. “Just like you’d expect in spring ball, some very good play and some sloppy play. A lot to get cleaned up, but that’s why we’re out there.”
Stoops and his staff are using the spring practice period — limited to an NCAA-mandated 15 sessions, including the Blue-White Game on April 9 — to lay the foundation of what’s to come. A big emphasis early on will be adjusting to first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello’s terminology and philosophy.
By all accounts, Kentucky will feature a similar offense to what Liam Coen installed last season. The only thing Cats coaches want to see at this point is a commitment to improving.
“I’m not really worried about that,” Stoops said of the team’s offensive schemes. “I’m still really worried about fundamentals, getting better individually. Big picture things, that will all come together with the system and things of that nature.
“I really want to challenge each player to take it to another level and really get better.”
Leading the way on that front will be second-year starting quarterback Will Levis, who threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first season with UK. Though leading receiver Wan’Dale Robinson left Lexington to put his hat in the NFL draft, Levis likes what the Wildcats are bringing back.
“Obviously, Wan’Dale’s gone, but we’ve got some guys that have really stepped up, some young dudes who didn’t necessarily get opportunities to play last year that worked really hard this offseason,” Levis said. “It’s going to be exciting to see how they progress through spring ball and how the depth chart shakes out.”
Among those who have been on the practice field for UK are tight end Keaton Upshaw and wide receivers Dekel Crowdus and Clevan Thomas, who all missed the entirety of the 2021 season.
Levis doesn’t expect perfection this spring, but he has lofty goals for the Cats.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “Obviously, we have higher expectations and high standards for ourselves. We go out there, and even though you might make a little mistake here — mistakes aren’t acceptable, but you can’t beat yourself up about it. There’s a process you have to go through, and making mistakes is part of that process.
“As long as we trust what the coaches have us do, we should be able to progress and just build on what we did last year and hopefully have an even better season.”
One area where Levis has already been working under the tutelage of Scangarello is with his footwork in the pocket — and both have already seen positive results in the brief time they’ve spent together.
“With his experience and how many different NFL quarterbacks he’s worked with, he understands how different guys tick and how footwork and timing align with certain concepts and routes,” Levis noted. “The little things we’ve switched already, footwork-wise and timing-wise, are going to help us in the long run.”
According to Scangarello, he simply wants to add to what Levis and the Wildcats accomplished last season.
“Everything is tied to the timing of the feet,” he said. “If you’re going to run this style of offense, a pro-style offense, and you want to bring out the best in the quarterback, the timing elements are everything.
“It all starts with the quarterback’s feet. Will’s made a switch, he likes it, and I think he’ll get better as we go on.
“There’s a good foundation there, so it’s something exciting to build on.”
