The University of Kentucky basketball season unofficially tips off Friday with Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Big Blue Madness will be on the SEC Network from 6-8 p.m.
The well-known event throughout the Bluegrass State is a first chance for UK fans to see this year's men's and women's basketball teams in person. Players are introduced individually with plenty of lights, music, and even some dancing by the Wildcats. There are some basketball drills and videos later in the evening.
Kentucky fans packed the Memorial Coliseum/Joe Craft Center grounds for the Big Blue Madness campout and -- with the help of online sales -- snatched up all of the tickets for Big Blue Madness in less than an hour of availability on Sept. 27.
More than a thousand fans -- and 318 tents to be exact -- camped out on the Memorial Coliseum/Joe Craft Center grounds over the last three days to get in line for tickets. Others obtained their tickets online.
There will be a Before The Madness show locally on WFIE-TV from 4:30-6 p.m. CT.
With a new location that will feature a more interactive experience for the Big Blue Nation, the Don Franklin Auto Blue Carpet entrance into Big Blue Madness will return this season and will be featured on the UK Sports Network pre-Big Blue Madness TV special "Before the Madness."
Before the big show gets started Friday at Big Blue Madness, fans will have the opportunity to see the Kentucky men's and women's basketball teams and VIPs arrive at Rupp Arena on the blue carpet.
In a change from previous years, the 2019 blue carpet event will take place on the first level of the Lexington Center shops on the northeast entrance of the Lexington Center. Fans are invited to watch from the first- and second-level balconies.
