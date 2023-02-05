LEXINGTON — On a night the late Mike Pratt’s jersey was raised into the Rupp Arena rafters, his beloved Kentucky Wildcats honored him with a 72-67 victory over the rival Florida Gators.

UK honored the legendary former player and broadcaster during halftime, raising his No. 22 next to the banner of his former teammate and close friend Dan Issel. Issel was among the several former Wildcats in attendance, joining a guest list that also included Larry Stamper, Jim Andrews, Jimmy Dan Conner, Bob Guyette, Kevin Grevey, Darren Feldhaus, Erik Daniels, Matt Heissenbuttel and Pratt’s family.

