The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will play Kansas for the seventh time in eight seasons on Jan. 29, 2022, as a part of the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The full slate of games was announced Wednesday by the respective leagues.
It will mark the 33rd all-time meeting between the two schools and the ninth during the John Calipari era. The Wildcats own a 23-10 all-time record against the Jayhawks, but Kansas has won four of the last five meetings, including a 65-62 win in the Champions Classic last season. Kentucky last visited Allen Fieldhouse in 2016, when the Jayhawks prevailed 90-84 in overtime.
The 2022 slate will mark the ninth season of the annual event between the conferences and the seventh straight in which all 10 games will be played on the same day.
All 10 games will be aired across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU and will be available on the ESPN app. Game times and network designations will be announced at a later date.
In addition to Kansas, UK has already announced nonconference matchups vs. Duke on Nov. 9 in the Champions Classic in New York, a road game at Michigan on Dec. 4, a neutral-site meeting against Notre Dame on Dec. 11 and a matchup with North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18.
Additional nonconference matchups and the full slate of SEC games will be announced at a later date.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL OWENSBORO 15, ROCKPORT (IND.) 5
Dan St. Clair went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored, including a grand slam shot, as the American Legion Post 9 Bombers rolled in Rockport.
Harrison Bowman went 4-for-5 with three runs, two RBIs and a triple for Owensboro (10-2), while Ethan Gibson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs and two triples. Garrett Small finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Tanner Klee added a pair of hits.
The Bombers return to action Thursday with a home doubleheader against Lyon County, set for a 5:30 p.m. start at Shifley Park.
OWENSBORO 300 108 3 — 15 15 5
ROCKPORT 200 111 0 — 5 3 3
WP-Cary. LP-Davis. 2B-French, Klee, Small (O), Miller (R). 3B-Gibson 2, Bowman (O). HR-St. Clair (O).
