Ten Western Kentucky football players were selected to All-Conference USA teams, including six that were picked for the conference’s first team, the league announced Tuesday.
Hilltoppers that made the first-team list, as selected by C-USA’s 14 head coaches, included quarterback Bailey Zappe, wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, offensive tackles Mason Brooks and Cole Spencer, defensive end DeAngelo Malone and defensive back Beanie Bishop.
On the second team were offensive guards Quantavious Leslie and Boe Wilson, wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and kicker Brayden Narveson.
The Hilltoppers went 8-5 this season, finishing as runners-up for the C-USA championship. They’ll play App State in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 18.
