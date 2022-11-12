The Kentucky football team will open its three-game homestand to close the regular season when the Wildcats host league foe Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Kroger Field in Lexington.
UK (6-3, 3-3 in SEC) enters following last week’s 21-17 victory at Missouri, which made the Cats bowl eligible for a program-record seventh straight season.
Now, the Cats will look to capture a second consecutive win — their first since opening the campaign 4-0 — against a Vanderbilt team that is 3-6 overall, 0-5 in conference play, and has lost its last five outings.
“Obviously, still a lot of things to improve on, and that’s what we have to concentrate on,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “Heading into this week with playing Vandy, then again everybody just thinks that it is not a very good football team — that is not true.
“Vandy is, arguably, coming off one of the hardest stretches of any team. If you look at them in the last four, five games and who they’ve had to play in our conference and what they must be going through physically and mentally, it’s just a very tough grind as I have mentioned in the past couple weeks.”
Dating back to Sept. 24, the Commodores have lost games at Alabama (55-3), at home against Ole Miss (52-28), at Georgia (55-0), at Missouri (17-14) and at home against South Carolina (38-27).
“We’re up against a team that is much better than people perceive,” Stoops added. “I have a lot of respect for (Vandy coach) Clark Lea and the way he coaches, and their team, and we have to put it back together.”
Kentucky enters scoring 23.6 points and 341.4 yards of total offense per game, and ranks seventh in the nation in time of possession. Senior quarterback Will Levis has passed for 1,903 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His passing efficiency (161.7) and completion percentage (68.1%) put him among the SEC’s best in both categories, despite battling injuries that have limited his mobility.
The Cats’ defense, meanwhile, has held 12 of their last 13 opponents to 24 points or less. UK surrenders only 19.6 points per game — good for third in the conference and 21st nationally.
Vanderbilt, scoring 26.7 points and 353.6 yards of offense per game, are led by a quarterbacking tandem of AJ Swann and Mike Wright. The two have combined to pass for 1,849 yards and 18 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Wright has also rushed for 328 yards and four scores.
As UK continues to build its bowl resume, Stoops doesn’t anticipate any letdown from his squad.
“That’s not an issue,” he said. “Bowl eligibility — I want to say this very clear — we don’t ever take that for granted. It’s very hard, it’s very difficult.
“Complacency or any of that won’t cross our minds. It’s about continuing to, with three games left in November, we still have to be relentless in our improvement. We’ve got to finish strong. That old saying ‘remember November’ is no joke. You want to remember how you finish.”
