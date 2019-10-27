The University of Kentucky is considered the second-best team in college basketball to start the season.
After landing in the second spot earlier in the week in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, UK was also voted No. 2 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, which was unveiled Thursday.
Kentucky earned 734 points, with Michigan State earning the preseason No. 1 ranking with 792 points. Kansas reeled in 687 to finish third. Duke and Louisville round out the top five, respectively.
Kentucky's regular season opens November 5 in New York against Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic.
The Wildcats will get their first look at outside competition when they take on Georgetown College in an exhibition at 4 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Arena.
"I'm excited," UK freshman Keion Brooks said. "We've been going at each other's necks for about almost two months now. I'm just excited to finally get out and all play together and play against somebody else."
What UK coach John Calipari and the Wildcats want to see is whether they are mentally tougher than they were at the start of preseason practice.
"Toughness is not just pushing and shoving," Calipari said Friday. "It's not what your body looks like. Toughness is a mental toughness of you can be pushed and you don't cave in. That toughness. A toughness of playing somebody before they catch the ball because you're alert and you're in it even though you're tired."
The Wildcats have a solid core with some experience led by sophomore guards Ashton Hagans (7.7 points per game and 160 total assists in 2018-19) and Immanuel Quickley (30 3-pointers), junior forward Nick Richards (74 career games), and sophomore forward EJ Montgomery (3.8 points, 4.1 rebounds in 2018-19). Hagans was tabbed to the preseason All-SEC first team and Montgomery was a second-team pick.
Richards is looking to see whether the team has a tougher mindset from the Blue-White Game.
"I just want to see how hard we play as a team," Richards said. "As a team, we just want to show how connected we are and how our chemistry has gotten better since the summertime until now."
Freshmen Tyrese Maxey and Kahlil Whitney headline the freshman class. Maxey joined Montgomery on the All-SEC preseason second team.
UK coach John Calipari is getting looks at different lineups in practice now.
"I'm trying different combinations now in practice," Calipari said. "I'll tell you who has really helped is Ben Jordan, because now Keion (Brooks Jr.) can get work at three and EJ (Montgomery) gets to go against Nate (Sestina), which helps them. And Ben gets to beat up on Nick (Richards). So, Keion can be a four some too to stretch the court. I had he and Kahlil (Whitney) on the court together the other day and they looked good with Nick. That lineup looked good. Having Tyrese (Maxey) and Ashton (Hagans) together has looked good. Immanuel (Quickley) has played well. We're just trying different things."
Jordan is a UK baseball player who joined the basketball team as a walkon last week.
This is the 10th time in the 11-season Calipari era the Wildcats will begin the season ranked among the nation's top five in the coaches' poll.
Calipari's squad has been ranked in the top three to open play seven times.
Seven Kentucky opponents were ranked in Monday's AP Top 25, and eight will begin the year among the top 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Nonconference foes Michigan State (1), Louisville (5), Texas Tech (12) and Ohio State (16) comprise a formidable slate that leads into one of the nation's toughest conferences.
SEC members Florida (6), Auburn (23), LSU (24) and Tennessee (25) were also ranked among the top 25. Kentucky plays Florida, Auburn and Tennessee twice, and will visit LSU. All told, UK will face 11 opponents ranked in the preseason top 25 of the coaches poll.
