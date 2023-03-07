With the start of each new spring comes a renewed sense of optimism and motivation, and Monday was no exception for the Kentucky football program as the Wildcats hit the practice field for the first time in 2023.
Kentucky, coming off of last year’s 7-6 effort, has a number of holes to fill before next fall, and spring practice is typically where that process begins. The Wildcats aren’t fully healthy, but according to head coach Mark Stoops, the team’s focus right now is to simply get better each day.
“Great, really great day,” said the UK head coach, heading into his 11th season in Lexington. “Fortunate for us, as you know, we go early in the morning here in the spring and got a beautiful day to start practice. Our guys have worked really hard through the winter — the rules allow us to do a few more walkthroughs with the football. It was good for us changing offense coordinators once again and putting in the time this winter.
“Obviously, (we’re) lifting and running and getting stronger and putting a bunch of time in the weight room, but also getting some time to do some walkthroughs, and it was evident today as we were further along than you would anticipate with spring practice No. 1. So, really good start.”
Last season, UK started the year ranked No. 20 in the nation and won its first four outings, rising as high as No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25. From there, however, the Cats went only 3-6 — including a 21-0 loss to Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Kentucky entered the offseason unranked and facing a slew of questions, most notably around the Cats’ offensive shortcomings.
However, the return of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, the addition of incoming transfers in quarterback Devin Leary and running back Ray Davis, and a mindset to improve UK’s woeful offensive line have Stoops feeling encouraged.
“I think, looking at broad strokes, very encouraged and I feel like we have a good team again,” Stoops said. “I feel like we have some good mixture of some guys with some experience. I feel like we are continuing to get bigger in certain areas like that. Obviously, the transfer everybody’s going to want to talk about with Devin, and he looked really good, was able to go through basically an entire practice.”
Leary’s availability was up in the air following season-ending surgery on his right pectoral muscle in October. In 2021, when he was last fully healthy, the 6-foot-1, 212-pounder threw for 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and five interceptions at N.C. State, and he’s expected to help fill the void left by Will Levis’s early departure to the NFL draft.
UK will still be without running back Ramon Jefferson, offensive tackle Nik Hall, tight ends Brenden Bates, Jordan Dingle and Josh Kattus and others, but having Leary as a full participant will help bolster an offense that finished 116th in the nation last season.
Kentucky’s top priority in the spring, however, is simple: Fix the offensive line that gave up 47 sacks last year.
“I think we’ve addressed that issue,” Stoops said. “Always want to continue to work really hard and get better, but personnel-wise, I feel good and feel like we have some numbers and some guys to work with. I like their approach and there’s quite a few — I just feel like there’s really good leadership with Eli Cox and Jager (Burton) having another year of experience and, of course, Kenneth (Horsey).
“But then you bring in a guy like (Northern Illinois transfer) Marques Cox. He’s so big and athletic and a really good person, good leader and just the way he goes about his business. The way he goes through walkthroughs, the way he goes through meetings, he’s just a very mature young man. He works really hard. By the way, he looks very athletic out there, so that’s a good thing.”
And, with Coen back and leading the Cats’ offense, Stoops sees the potential in his squad.
“Many of the players have been through it with him and know him personally,” Stoops added. “Even the recruits, even if they didn’t play under him, they knew him through that year of recruiting prior to that. So, I think the familiarity definitely helps.”
