UK spring practice

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary looks to pass during drills on the first day of UK’s spring practice Monday at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

With the start of each new spring comes a renewed sense of optimism and motivation, and Monday was no exception for the Kentucky football program as the Wildcats hit the practice field for the first time in 2023.

Kentucky, coming off of last year’s 7-6 effort, has a number of holes to fill before next fall, and spring practice is typically where that process begins. The Wildcats aren’t fully healthy, but according to head coach Mark Stoops, the team’s focus right now is to simply get better each day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.