Big guys up front were the order of the day for the University of Kentucky when college football's early signing period began Wednesday.
Kentucky football coaches and fans breathed a sigh of relief when Justin Rogers, a 6-foot-4, 314-pound senior from Oak Park, Michigan, signed his letter of intent to play for UK on Wednesday, the first day of college football's three-day early signing period.
Rivals ranks Rogers as a five-star prospect, making him the second such player to sign with UK under Mark Stoops -- Landon Young was the first, in 2016. He is the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Kentucky since Rivals began rating players in 2002.
Rogers ranks as the No. 15 overall player, nationally, in Rivals' latest top 100 rankings for the class of 2020. He was once ranked as high as 10th nationally as an offensive lineman but is now rated as a defensive tackle, the position he'll play at Kentucky.
Octavious Oxendine was among the most coveted uncommitted players in Kentucky's senior football class. The Radcliff native decided to stay close to home.
Oxendine, a 6-3, 296-pound defensive tackle out of North Hardin High School, announced his commitment and signed a letter of intent to play for UK. He chose the in-state Wildcats over offers from a final three that also included Tennessee and Texas.
Rivals rates Oxendine as a four-star prospect.
"I think it's a really good class, when you look at that, if you're looking at the O-line and D-line," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "Offensive line with five guys and five quality players there. And then defensive line we have three, if you put Sam (Anaele) in that group, who is a really big guy, much like a Josh Allen, you have four along the front right there. And we're going to continue to recruit one or two more. But it's really a strong class with our front guys.
"You know how I feel about the front guys. You've got to have them in this league."
Two quarterbacks will enroll at UK in January.
Lexington Catholic standout Beau Allen, whom UK has recruited since he was a freshman, was the first signee of the 2020 recruiting class. The addition of Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood was publicly addressed by the school for the first time as part of its National Signing Day coverage.
"They are different styles but both are just great competitors," Stoops said. "We've been recruiting Beau for four years now and have gotten to know him and his family so well. ... Joey is a unique situation. Any time you go into a transfer it's different. ... He's a big ol' dude, now. A big monster. He's a real talented player and we're excited to bring him into the fold."
LOUISVILLE
University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield signed 25 student-athletes on Wednesday.
Coming off a 7-5 regular season, the Cardinals added a strong class to help ease the departure of 27 seniors.
A total of 15 signees will enroll when class resumes in January.
The Cardinals signed players from 12 different states, with Georgia leading the way with seven and Florida being second with five. Three players were signed from the Buckeye state and a pair from Kentucky.
The 2020 class is highlighted by quarterback Tee Webb from Cartersville, Georgia, who posted a 52-3 mark and was a four-time regional champion. He inked with the Cardinals after throwing for over 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns in his scholastic career.
The Cardinals added one of the top offensive linemen in the country, Trevor Reid from Georgia Military College. With two years of eligibility remaining, Reid is the top-rated JUCO tackle in the country.
Four-star linebacker Kameron Wilson is the second-highest rated player in the class. The McDonough, Georgia, native totaled 123 tackles and 25.5 sacks as a senior. He also was credited with 47 tackles for loss to earn first-team all-state honors. Marvin Dallas, the No. 1 JUCO outside linebacker, is also one of the highest-rated players in the class after coming out of Georgia Military College.
Four-star quarterback Chubba Purdy announced his commitment to Florida State. Purdy committed to Louisville in June but flipped his decision to the Seminoles. The Gilbert, Arizona, native visited Florida State last weekend after newly hired coach Mike Norvell offered him a scholarship.
