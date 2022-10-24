UK post-bye feature

It’s been a quiet week on the Kentucky football front.
For the No. 19 Wildcats, it’s the quiet before the storm.
Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 in SEC), which last played in a 27-17 home victory over Mississippi State on Oct. 15 and snapped a two-game losing skid in the process, will head into the toughest stretch of the campaign as it looks for a strong second half of the season.
The open date came at the perfect time, according to UK coach Mark Stoops.
“The team’s a little bit beat down — a little bit bruised and battered — but it looks like, by the next time we take the field, we should be pretty close to full strength,” he said. “... Like always during the bye week, we take a little time to reflect and see the things we’re doing well, see the areas where we’re falling short, work on ourselves and work on Tennessee.”
Of course, the Cats face their stiffest test yet when they travel to take on the undefeated and third-ranked Volunteers — the first step in UK’s five-game slate to close the year.
Based on records up to this point, it’ll be the hardest part of Kentucky’s slate.
The Cats will face Tennessee (7-0) on Saturday, followed by a trip to Missouri (3-4) on Nov. 5 before closing out the schedule at home against Vanderbilt (3-5) on Nov. 12, defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (7-0) on Nov. 19 and bitter rival Louisville (4-3) on Nov. 26.
That puts the remainder of UK’s opponents currently at 24-12 (.666), though the numbers are clearly boosted by Georgia and Tennessee’s unblemished records.
Still, though, it easily surpasses the 30-23 (.566) record of the Cats’ previous seven opponents — Miami (Ohio), Florida, Youngstown State, Northern Illinois, Mississippi, South Carolina and Mississippi State.
So, with that in mind, where does Kentucky stand?
The Cats have leaned heavily on their defense through the first seven games of the year. Kentucky surrenders only 16.4 points and 295.4 yards per outing, good for ninth and 14th out of 130 teams in the FBS, respectively.
Interestingly, UK’s done it without forcing many turnovers or getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Cats are near the bottom in the nation in both metrics, having forced only eight turnovers (tied for 99th) and 10 sacks (tied for 111th with 1.43 sacks per outing).
“First and foremost, you got to look back and see what we’ve done well and see what we need to improve upon,” UK defensive coordinator Brad White said of the team’s bye-week preparations. “... Some of it, we’re just getting back to day-one fundamentals. Once you get into a game week, you try to fit the opponent that you’re playing and you get back to the root.
“A lot of it is just keeping their heads recalibrating, getting their bodies right, getting back to the fundamentals of what we do well, and that’ll carry over to these last five games.”
Offensively, however, is where the Cats have been the most inconsistent.
UK is scoring 26.4 points per game (82nd in FBS) and putting together 373.7 yards per game (83rd). The Cats rank 52nd in passing with 260.3 yards per game — a stat hampered by star quarterback Will Levis missing a game with a foot injury — but are only 109th in rushing (113.4 ypg) despite the return of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. for the last three games.
Much of those shortcomings have been put on the shoulders of Kentucky’s offensive line, which gives up 3.71 sacks per game and sits 125th in the nation in that category.
With such a young squad, first-year Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said, there’s no panicking in the Cats’ locker room — especially if they keep winning games.
“If you really look at this team, if you pulled Will out and you pulled C-Rod out, we’re very young,” he said. “Very young on the O-Line, tight end, receiver, all these guys. So they’re only going to get better, but there’s a great deal of trust.
“I like where we’re at, we’ve just got to maintain it for this stretch run.”
Log In
