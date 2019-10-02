UK ready for another reloaded season

LEXINGTON -- A few things have become apparent to the University of Kentucky coaches as they've worked through some early basketball practices this season.
UK has the chance to be a good defensive team.
"Our defense on the ball should be unbelievable," UK coach John Calipari said. "I think we're long enough that other positions, if you try to beat us to the rim, we can block shots. That's the sign of a really good defensive team."
That good defense up top will be set by Ashton Hagans, a sophomore who was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Southeastern Conference. Tyrese Maxey, a 6-foot-3 freshman, is said to be just as good as defensively on the ball as Hagans.
The two have played against each other in practice quite a bit, and it has been a bit of dog eat dog, so to speak.
"Two dogs with one bone," Maxey said. "We bite a lot, fight, scratch claw. We're both very competitive. I think it makes us better as a team."
Learning more team-oriented defense has been new for Maxey and all the freshmen.
"We just need to keep getting better with help side defense, a lot of communication," Maxey said. "In college you need to talk to each other, people need to know where you are."
Calipari also floated the idea of playing three guards at once. That would include Hagans, Maxey and Immanuel Quickley.
"If that happens we'll be able to pick up full court," Maxey said. "We're going to be very good defensively no matter who is playing."
Quickley thinks the inside combination of EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards will be more active if opposing players get by UK's guards.
"With Nick and EJ in the middle, those guys are going to block a lot of shots," Quickley said.
Being a strong defensive team and being physical all over the court go together also.
Calipari isn't sure where the team toughness meter reads right now.
"If you get roughed up, can you still play, can you still perform?" Calipari asked. "Do we have the physical, mental toughness. Okay, so you work on that and you're banging each other and you're hitting, we got to get tougher."
Montgomery tried to add physicality to his overall game in the summer.
"I've been in the weight room a lot with Robert (Harris), and that's been my main focus, just getting more physical and staying consistent and stuff like that," Montgomery said.
Harris is the basketball strength and conditioning coach for the Wildcats.
One UK player who could add a physical presence is Nick Sestina, the graduate transfer from Bucknell who is a 6-9 forward and has seen a lot of college basketball games.
He also knows how to gauge talent and toughness. Sestina was impressed with Kahlil Whitney, a 6-6 freshman forward.
"Kahlil with his athletic ability is something that I've never seen," Sestina said. "He is ridiculously strong, and when he goes downhill he's really, really hard to stop. He jumps through the roof, he rebounds, defends."
