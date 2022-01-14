There isn’t much of an offseason in college football anymore.
Despite the 2021 campaign coming to a close earlier this week, programs around the country aren’t wasting any time getting back to work. The University of Kentucky is no exception.
With the No. 18 Wildcats losing more than 12 student-athletes to the NCAA transfer portal and as early entrants to the 2022 NFL Draft, UK fans can take solace in the fact that several key pillars of the Cats’ foundation are set to return next year.
Quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and linebackers Jacquez Jones, DeAndre Square and Jordan Wright all had options to seek out opportunities elsewhere or even test the draft waters. Instead, their returns to Lexington considerably strengthen the Cats’ outlook for the future.
Levis, who threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first year after transferring from Penn State, posted a short video clip from “The Terminator” on Twitter. All it said was “I’ll be back.”
Rodriguez, who sits sixth on the Kentucky career rushing list with 2,740 yards, is only 1,131 yards behind Benny Snell’s all-time record. Rodriguez announced his return on Twitter.
“When I signed at UK, my goals were to rewrite the record books and be the first in my family to graduate from college,” the junior wrote. “I’m so close to accomplishing both of those goals and because of that, I would like to announce that I will be coming back for another year!”
This past season, Rodriguez produced 1,238 yards and eight touchdowns on 197 carries — good for 112.5 yards per game and 6.3 yards per attempt. He ran for 107 yards and scored the Cats’ two touchdowns in the Citrus Bowl — a 5-yard reception from Levis on the opening drive and the game-winning 6-yard rush within the final two minutes.
“I know coming back will make me better, not only for myself but also my team and the people around me,” he said. “Let’s get to work!”
Rodriguez won’t have the luxury of running behind NFL draft entrants Darian Kinnard, Luke Fortner and Dare Rosenthal, but the Associated Press All-SEC First Team selection will still have the potential to etch his name in UK’s record books.
With Levis and Rodriguez continuing to spearhead the Cats’ offense, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops can turn to the transfer portal to fill other needs.
UK will also get a boost with the return of a trio of linebackers.
Square, who made the game-winning interception in UK’s 20-17 victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, was the biggest question mark before announcing his decision.
“I have unfinished business here at the University of Kentucky,” Square wrote on Twitter, “and I’m excited to announce my return. I have a burning desire to win something big and truly change this program forever.”
This past season, Square finished third on the team with 80 tackles, along with 9.5 stops for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and an interception.
“I want to make history. Ten wins is great, but I want to do more,” Square told BBN Tonight.
Jones, who recorded a team-high 86 tackles, took another low-key approach.
He announced his plans with a graphic on Twitter that simply stated: “I’m back.”
In his first season after transferring from Ole Miss, Jones filled the spot vacated by Jamin Davis without missing a beat.
Joining them will be Wright, who posted 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and six pass break-ups in only nine games.
“I have goals that I individually would like to obtain for myself as well as my team,” Wright said. “Returning will allow me to grow and develop to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL and help my team win the SEC.”
With those five returners, along with a top-10 recruiting class on its way in, the Cats’ future remains bright.
