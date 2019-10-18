The Kentucky men's basketball team will hold its annual Blue-White Game on Friday night at Rupp Arena.
Tipoff will be at 6 p.m. and the game can be seen on the SEC Network and heard on the UK Sports Network.
With the season tipoff just over two weeks away, the preseason honors continue to roll in for this year's Cats. Sophomore guard Ashton Hagans was named to the preseason All-SEC First Team, along with being on the watch list for the Bob Cousy Award. Sophomore forward EJ Montgomery was named to
the preseason All-SEC Second Team, and is on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award.
Freshman Tyrese Maxey was also chosen to the preseason All-SEC Second Team and is on the watch list for the Jerry West Award. Fellow freshman Kahlil Whitney is on the watch list for the Julius Erving Award.
Kentucky finished 30-7 last season, falling to Auburn in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The Cats lost three players (Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson and PJ Washington) to the NBA Draft after last season.
After Friday's scrimmage, the Cats will return to the court on Sunday, Oct. 27 to face Georgetown College in the first of two exhibition games.
