University of Kentucky football players Lynn Bowden and Kash Daniel will appear at Legends Sports Bar & Grill as part of their respective signing tours.
Bowden, UK's wide receiver-turned quarterback, who drove the Wildcats to an 8-5 record and a victory in the Belk Bowl in 2019, is scheduled to sign autographs for $30 each from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The tour for Bowden, an All-American, is referred to as #TheRealTour.
Daniel, a linebacker, is slated to sign at Legends as part of his #BlueRootsTour from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Jan. 25. His autographs will be $20 each.
Additional items will be available for purchase at each event.
Legends is located at 4431 Springhill Dr., Suite E.
By the Messenger-Inquirer
