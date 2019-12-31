UK's mid-season transition a risk that paid off Bowden had record-setting year at QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Heading into the 2019 season, the University of Kentucky football coaching staff was intent on showcasing a new, balanced offensive scheme.
No longer were the Cats going to solely rely on running the ball. Instead, junior quarterback Terry Wilson was set for a breakout campaign.
Instead, in just the third game of the year, Wilson went down with a season-ending injury. Backup signal-caller Sawyer Smith took over in his place, but an injury a couple of games later severely reduced the Cats' options.
Enter Lynn Bowden, the 6-foot-1 junior wide receiver, who hadn't played quarterback since high school.
According to UK coach Mark Stoops, it was only supposed to be a temporary fix -- until Bowden began putting up record-setting numbers, and more importantly, racking up victories.
"Early on, when we made that move, we had to do it," Stoops said at Monday's Belk Bowl media day. "... It was a matter of Sawyer not being quite 100% and not having all the reps. We had to take that into consideration for a week or two. Then you have that success and see the opportunities that it presents, and you go back to it again. There was definitely a lot of turmoil there for us.
"Then you start seeing some things where it was a no-brainer."
Offensive coordinators Eddie Gran and Darin Hinshaw worked to revamp the UK offense on the fly, which allowed Bowden to improvise with his feet and, ultimately, excel.
Bowden, who didn't start under center until the sixth game of the year, finished the season with 1,235 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns -- good for 121.7 yards per outing. Along the way, he posted six 100-yard rushing performances, including 284 yards and four TDs against Louisville that put him second on UK's all-time single-game rushing list. He even won the Paul Hornung Award for the nation's most versatile player.
As a team, the Cats led the Souheastern Conference and finished fifth in the nation with 274.4 rushing yards per contest.
UK won five of its seven games with Bowden under center, finishing with a 7-5 record for the year and earning a bid to the Belk Bowl to face Virginia Tech (8-4).
For Bowden, it wasn't all about himself, either.
"Everybody, offense and defense, stepped up," said Bowden, who declared for the NFL draft after the regular season but will still play in the bowl game. "When I stepped up, everybody stepped up. They see me throw my neck out there, so they threw their neck out there.
"It took a lot to get here. Blood, sweat, tears, pride, everything. We're just grateful to be in a position to play in a bowl game. A lot of people didn't have us playing in a bowl game before the start of the year."
According to senior offensive guard Logan Stenberg, however, Bowden helped save UK's season.
"A lot of people probably counted us out with two quarterback injuries early in the year," Stenberg said. "We got very lucky with Lynn. He was very unselfish about the whole situation. Thank goodness he did that."
It wasn't always easy changing blocking schemes, Stenberg admitted, but eventually the Cats' offense line -- affectionately known as the "Big Blue Wall" -- figured it out.
"Coach Gran made a change, and he thought it would help us win," Stenberg said. "We backed him 100%. Whatever Coach Gran says goes. We trust him, and it's worked out pretty well so far."
