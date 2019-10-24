UK's Rodriguez moving forward with opportunity Running back in line for bigger workload

Coming into the 2019 season, University of Kentucky players and coaches were expecting the Wildcats to employ a three-headed running attack between A.J. Rose, Kavosiey Smoke and Christopher Rodriguez.
Up until recently, however, only Rose and Smoke had earned the majority of backfield work. Now, with Smoke dealing with a shoulder injury, Rodriguez has an opportunity to increase his workload as UK prepares to host Missouri this Saturday.
The 5-foot-11, 224-pound redshirt freshman has appeared in every game this season but saw his biggest uptick in playing time during last week's 21-0 loss at No. 10 Georgia. When Smoke was unable to play, Rodriguez stepped in to carry the ball six times for 19 yards -- giving him 17 carries on the year.
However, as much of a cause for celebration it would have been for Rodriguez, his performance against the Bulldogs was ultimately hindered by a dropped touchdown pass that would have prevented the shutout.
With the Georgia native in line to receive more work in the future, though, he's simply focused on moving forward.
"I just come to practice and keep working," said Rodriguez, who's rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown this season. "A.J. is a big supporter, he'll just say, 'Yo, you gotta forget about it. It's over, keep going.'
"I just keep practicing and work hard. Really, that's all we can do. ... The mindset is to keep moving forward. What's behind us is behind us."
According to Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, Rodriguez had already earned additional playing time before Smoke ever got hurt.
"Chris was going in anyway, and it was just how that happened, with Chris developing and what he had done during practice, when Kavosiey went down," Gran said. "He ended up getting some reps, so that was really good."
With five games left on the schedule, Gran expects Rodriguez to become a fixture within the running back rotation, even when all three players are healthy.
"He's got really good hands, and when you watch the pile sometimes, he can really make those 2-yard runs and turn them into 4-yard runs," Gran said of Rodriguez, who hasn't been stopped for a loss of yardage this season. "He can really pick up those tough yards, for sure."
The Wildcats currently rank 43rd in the nation and sixth in the Southeastern Conference at 188 rushing yards per game. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden, who has been forced into playing quarterback with injuries to Sawyer Smith, has provided a big rushing boost since he took over under center.
With Bowden expected to return to his primary position soon, Rodriguez sees an opportunity for himself to fill some of the void that will be left in UK's ground game.
"You never know what's gonna happen," Rodriguez said. "Lynn could play wide receiver, he could play quarterback, Sawyer could play quarterback. You never know."
No matter how the situation plays out, Rodriguez -- and the rest of the team, for that matter -- are simply moving forward.
"You move on, you have to," Gran said, "because the team we're getting ready to play is a good Missouri defense. It's not gonna get any easier as we go. Each week, somebody presents something different. They do a really good job, and we're gonna have our hands full."
