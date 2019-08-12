UK's Young back and ready to 'shine' Offensive tackle missed last season with knee injury

LEXINGTON — When Landon Young went down with a season-ending left knee injury before the start of the 2018 campaign, the University of Kentucky offensive tackle missed a lot of joyous moments on the field.
None hurt more than having to watch from the sideline as the Wildcats snapped their losing streak to Florida with a 27-16 win on Sept. 8 in Gainesville, Florida.
"That was definitely one of the hardest games to watch," Young said. "The Citrus Bowl game (a win over Penn State) was pretty hard, but Florida was the hardest one to watch because that had been 31 years.
"We came here to change the program. To finally see that happen, for us to break the streak, to have the 10-win season that we hadn't had in 40 years — that was really hard, considering I wasn't able to be a part of that."
This year, however, the 6-foot-7, 321-pound redshirt junior very much expects to be a part of UK's success.
Following his injury, the former five-star recruit from Lexington Lafayette went through seventh months of rehabilitation. He lifted weights every day, along with other rehab exercises, to finally get back to playing shape.
"I expect to come out and shine better than I ever have," said Young, who played in all 13 games with six starts at left tackle as a sophomore. "I definitely feel like I'm a better player than I was when I last played, even though I sat a season out. I still did a lot of training, preparing and building of my body."
Young was selected to Athlon Sports' Preseason All-SEC Offensive Fourth Team and is on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, an award given to the college football player "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."
Wildcats coach Mark Stoops expects his offensive line to play a key role in the team's success this season — and wants Young to help lead the way.
"It's a line of scrimmage game," he said. "You better be good on the offensive line. ... If you're not physical, you don't have much of a chance."
Young is expected to help bolster an offensive line that also features two returning starters in senior left guard Logan Stenberg and junior center Drake Jackson. Three others played in at least 11 games last year, as well.
With so much experience returning on the line, despite losing three starters from last season, UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran feels good about his offense's chances up front.
"It's huge," Gran said. "Big men lead the way. It starts up front, whether it's in the pass game or the run game. (Offensive line coach) John Schlarman does as good of a job as any, I think. We're one of the few schools — some years, we played nine guys. Some of those guys got 30 snaps a game for 12 games. Then the next year, they were able to fill in there and they had that game experience.
"That's been huge for us, so we'll continue to do that if we have guys that we feel we can put in there and win."
According to Young, though, there's no doubt that the offensive line has the chemistry to be productive.
"It's a mentality thing," he said. "We've got to stay close, we've got to stay as a tight-knit group. I think that's where really successful programs do really good things. I think that's where it helped us last year, and it's going to be even better this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.