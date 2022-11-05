The Kentucky football team has an opportunity to get back into the win column Saturday, but standing in the Wildcats’ way will be a Missouri squad intent on extending its recent two-game winning streak.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT at Memorial STadium in Columbia, Missouri, for a television audience on SEC Network.
UK (5-3, 2-3 in SEC) fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings following last week’s 44-6 loss at then-No. 3 Tennessee, but Cats head coach Mark Stoops doesn’t expect his players to hang their heads.
In fact, the 10th-year Kentucky coach said, this week was about reflection for his squad.
“We have to face the facts,” he said. “We got to take a good look at ourselves and, again, see the areas where we’re falling short, address them. We’re not hiding from them. There are certainly issues.
“There’s no panic. We have to get back on track and get back to work. We’ve done that before, and if you compete in this league, you better get used to it. That’s not good, we will never accept that, but we better get back on the horse here real quick and get ready to compete and play Missouri.”
The Tigers (4-4, 2-3) enter after capturing consecutive conference wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina, which followed a three-game losing skid with one-possession defeats at Auburn, at home against then-No. 1 Georgia and at Florida.
Stoops was quick to credit Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz for bringing his team back from the brink and putting the Tigers in the mix within the SEC.
“They are playing extremely hard,” Stoops remarked. “He got those guys regrouped, and they could very easily be 5-3 just like us and right in the middle of the pack with the rest of the SEC. This is, obviously, a big game for us, not to let one (loss) turn into two.
“Much like us, after a tough loss or a bad beat, it could go either way. They responded the right way, and I expect our team to do the same.”
Both teams enter Saturday scoring 23.8 points per game, with Missouri holding a slight edge in offensive production with 364.8 yards per game to Kentucky’s 352.6.
UK will continue to rely on heralded senior quarterback Will Levis, who’s thrown for 1,733 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions, and senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who’s rushed for 459 yards and four touchdowns in four games since returning from suspension.
Senior Tayvion Robinson (403 yards, three TDs) and freshmen Barion Brown (362 yards, two TDs) and Dane Key (330 yards, three TDs) lead the Cats’ receiving corps.
Missouri, which places an emphasis on running the football, is paced by senior running backs Cody Schrader (443 yards, five TDs) and Nathaniel Peat (387 yards, two TDs). Sophomore quarterback Brady Cook has passed for 1,652 yards and six scores with seven interceptions, along with 215 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
“I know what we’re going to get when we go up there,” Stoops said. “We’re going to get a team that’s fired up and coached well and ready to play and compete, and we’re all scrapping. There’s some elite squads on both sides in the (SEC) East and West, and then there’s a whole bunch of teams that are in there trying to compete for victories.”
