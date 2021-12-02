Every season, Mark Stoops’ name comes up when college football programs around the country start looking for new coaches, and, like clockwork, the University of Kentucky coach routinely denies any interest in leaving Lexington.
After leading the Wildcats to a 9-3 overall record, a 5-3 mark against Southeastern Conference competition and bowl eligibility for a school-record sixth consecutive season, Stoops’ name appeared among potential candidates for head coaching vacancies at LSU and Oklahoma in recent weeks.
That all came to a halt Tuesday when UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart announced a contract extension that will keep Stoops with the Cats through the 2027 season.
The contract, which automatically triggers a one-year extension for each seven-win season and adds two more years for a 10-win campaign, also signals an even bigger devotion to UK football than simply retaining Stoops.
“We have been in discussion with Coach Stoops in recent weeks and are excited about his ongoing commitment to Kentucky,” Barnhart said Tuesday. “Coach Stoops has done an outstanding job in building the UK football program and we look forward to continued success under his leadership.”
Since taking the UK helm in 2013, Stoops has compiled a 58-53 overall record — including a dismal 2-10 mark in his first season after inheriting the program from Joker Phillips. Since 2016, however, the Cats have gone 46-29 overall and 25-25 in the SEC. This postseason, UK will have a chance to win a program-best fourth straight bowl game.
For his efforts, Stoops trails only Paul “Bear” Bryant (60-23-5) on Kentucky’s all-time coaching victories list.
In addition to building UK through on-field success, Stoops has also made his mark on the program behind the scenes. His even-keeled attitude has spread throughout the team, with Cats players never straying too far from Stoops’ teachings.
Earlier this year, when UK players were facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation at a fraternity party in the spring, Stoops stood by them. Eventually, all charges were dismissed.
Over the years, Stoops has had 18 Wildcats drafted into the NFL, and several of his players have earned off-the-field recognition, including Kenneth Horsey this season, C.J. Conrad in 2018 and Courtney Love in 2017.
“Our football and athletics programs have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to success for our students — on the field and in the classroom,” UK President Eli Capilouto said. “Our football program, under Coach Stoops, has only strengthened the commitment that we have as an institution to putting students first in everything that we do. We are preparing our students for lives of meaning and purpose when they leave UK, no matter what path they take.”
In addition to extending Stoops’ contract, Kentucky’s administration will also presumably continue investing into improving the program. One such area, Stoops has pointed out, is the need for a new full-sized indoor training facility. Currently, the team practices in the Nutter Field House, which is limited by a running track that cuts off about 20 yards from a regular-sized field.
“We need to address it,” Stoops said in September. “... I mean, let’s face it, we need an indoor (facility). You can do the research in the Power 5 how many teams don’t have an indoor, there’s two.”
Those two programs are UK and Vanderbilt.
By all indications, though, that number could be down to one in the near future.
“I thank President Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart for their support,” Stoops said. “The continuity among us for the last nine years is extremely valuable and I’m looking forward to more success together.”
