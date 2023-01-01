NASHVILLE — Kentucky’s trip to the Music City Bowl did not end as planned. The team suffered a 21-0 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season at 7-6.
“Obviously, very disappointed in this defeat,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit shorthanded and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
“Starting right in the onset, getting us in bad field position, they played very good defense. We knew that going into it that they’re a very good defensive team. They played better than us in special teams in certain areas early and put us behind the 8-ball.”
Kentucky was shut out for the first time since a 21-0 loss at Georgia on Oct. 19, 2019, as Iowa avenged a loss to UK in last season’s Citrus Bowl.
Destin Wade got the start at quarterback for UK, with Will Levis opting out, in what was both his first career start and collegiate debut.
“I think everybody had a strong belief in him and his ability to make plays,” Stoops said of the decision to start Wade over Kaiya Sheron, who started against South Carolina earlier in the season, and Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan.
Wade and Kentucky’s offense came out throwing as he hit Tayvion Robinson for four yards and Dane Key for 15 on the game’s first two plays, but the drive stalled out three plays later, leading to a punt.
Iowa’s offense started hot as quarterback Joe Labas, also making his collegiate debut, completed three straight passes on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive for a combined 37 yards to move his team across midfield.
Later in the drive, facing 4th-and-2 from Kentucky’s 33-yard line, Iowa rolled the dice, but the decision did not pay off as Jordan Lovett broke up a Labas’s pass attempt to force a turnover on downs.
Both teams would exchange punts for the remainder of the first quarter, leaving the game scoreless.
Three minutes into the second quarter, points were finally put on the board. Set up at the UK 42-yard line after a Wilson Berry 34-yard punt, Iowa’s offense used just two plays to find the end zone as Labas hit star tight end Sam LaPorta for a 27-yard gain and, on the following play, connected with tight end Luke Lachey for a 15-yard touchdown to put the Hawkeyes on top 7-0.
Things went from bad to worse for the Cats just seconds later as Wade threw an interception to Iowa’s Xavier Nwankpa that the Hawkeye safety returned 52 yards for a touchdown to extend the Hawkeyes’ lead to 14-0.
Later in the half, Iowa’s ability to dominate the field position battle again led them to points. A Tory Taylor punt pinned UK at its own 7-yard line with 1:58 left in the half. The field position allowed the Hawkeyes’ defense to again take advantage of the inexperienced Wade as Cooper DeJean picked off the freshman quarterback and returned it 14 yards for another Iowa defensive touchdown, pushing the lead to 21-0 at halftime.
After both teams exchanged a pair of punts, Kentucky got a chance to start a drive inside Iowa territory late in the third quarter thanks to a 26-yard punt return from Robinson and an illegal motion penalty on Iowa that tacked on five yards to the end of the run. The drive would bleed into the fourth quarter, where on 4th-and-9, Wade fired incomplete, turning the ball over on downs.
Later in the fourth quarter, Hogan replaced Wade at quarterback. Hogan would complete six passes, but his lone drive saw UK turn the ball over on downs.
Wade finished his collegiate debut 16-for-30 passing going for 98 yards and two interceptions. He added 29 yards on the ground.
“I felt like I did a good job executing in and out of the huddle, making sure my guys are lined up and reading the coverages, seeing if it’s man or zone,” Wade said of his debut. “Some things I would like to work on — making better decisions, better accuracy and placement and overall leading the team.”
“I saw a young man that has a bright future,” Stoops added. “Destin was put in a tough situation today. So there’ll be a lot of armchair quarterbacks who sit back and want to want to critique this guy, but I tell you what, let them go back there and play against that defense. See how easy that is.”
Neither team would score the rest of the game as Kentucky’s defense pitched a second-half shutout but was outmatched by Iowa, who finished off a four-quarter shutout.
“No matter what happened, we still had our heads up,” linebacker Trevin Wallace said of the defense holding Iowa to seven offensive points. “Most teams, when they go down, they start backing up, but we still had our foot on the pedal.”
The loss ends a four-game bowl winning streak for Kentucky and a country-leading 20-game winning streak against non-conference opponents. Ironically, the last non-conference loss suffered by UK before Saturday also came in the Music City Bowl, where it fell to Northwestern in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.