In just a few short years, the college sports landscape has drastically changed.

When NCAA student-athletes and even high schoolers were given the option to finally cash in on their name, image and likeness in July 2021, it opened the door for a world of possibilities. Now, it’s not uncommon to hear about players signing million-dollar sponsorship contracts or driving luxury cars — sometimes before ever stepping foot on a college campus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.