In just a few short years, the college sports landscape has drastically changed.
When NCAA student-athletes and even high schoolers were given the option to finally cash in on their name, image and likeness in July 2021, it opened the door for a world of possibilities. Now, it’s not uncommon to hear about players signing million-dollar sponsorship contracts or driving luxury cars — sometimes before ever stepping foot on a college campus.
Some programs got on board early and, as a result, have an advantage in the NIL realm, while other programs are either lagging behind or simply dragging their feet.
In some ways, it has evened the playing field for recruiting. Coaches aren’t supposed to use NIL as a recruiting tool, but the NCAA hasn’t been able to put clear regulations in place due to ongoing legal battles. Now, recruits are well aware of the type of payday they can get before signing their letters of intent.
On the other hand, however, adding “legal” money into college sports also risks the possibility of the rich getting richer.
At the University of Kentucky, one of the premier blue bloods of college basketball, the Wildcats are taking a different approach — for better or worse.
“You talk about name, image and likeness? I don’t like to get into that with players,” UK basketball coach John Calipari said during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday. “Because you don’t come to Kentucky (to make NIL money). I call that tripping over nickels. (You come to Kentucky) to try to get to an NBA max contract.
“We’ve probably got 12 or 13 guys in the league now that have max deals. And it may be 15 or 16 in the next year or two.”
When heralded Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson was choosing his landing spot from the transfer portal last week, one of his reported interests was a place where he’d receive up-front guaranteed NIL money. Kentucky was in the running, but Dickinson ultimately chose a more lucrative deal at Kansas.
It’s not like student-athletes don’t make money at UK, though.
Last year, former national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace were among college basketball’s top earners from NIL deals. And, each of UK’s five incoming freshmen for next season all have deals in place already.
On the football side, N.C. State transfer quarterback Devin Leary is expected to be another one of the Cats’ top earners.
Still, UK hasn’t fully jumped on board with NIL, for reasons that remain unexplained.
During the 2022 football season, Mark Stoops likened it to attracting players in the NFL.
“(Other schools), they’re just throwing money, you know what I mean? I don’t know, I don’t understand,” he said in November. “It doesn’t seem healthy. I’m not sure it’s sustainable, but it’s legal, and once again I’m sorry. I hate to ask but we need the support. We need it desperately. It’s total free agency.”
Of course, with the limited enforcement in place from the NCAA, there are always ways to tiptoe around the issue. And schools are freely permitted to publicize their NIL collectives but not contribute to them.
“The coaches that are well coached on NIL say things like this, ‘I can’t promise you anything. But what I can share is that a player that is in your position on our campus is currently receiving X-Y-Z,’ ” Blake Lawrence, the CEO of Opendorse, a company that works with schools and collectives on NIL compliance, told the Associated Press in January.
There may be rules changes on the way under new NCAA president Charlie Baker, or so he hopes, to create more transparency with the NIL marketplace, but it’s hard to imagine much of a crackdown with what we’ve already seen in college sports.
In less than two years, NIL has proven to be a complicated but prosperous new aspect of college sports — and it’s shown no signs of going away.
It’s time for Kentucky to get on board.
