The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is still looking for an opponent.
The No. 21 Wildcats’ game against No. 15 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic, originally scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas, was canceled Thursday following positive COVID-19 tests within the Buckeyes’ program. It will not be rescheduled, OSU announced.
As of late Thursday, CBS and UK Athletics were still working to find an opponent, as the Cats team flew to Las Vegas without a confirmed matchup.
Media reports surfaced Thursday afternoon that UK could potentially face North Carolina instead.
Ohio State, which canceled team activities when positive tests emerged, is the latest in a string of programs facing COVID-19 protocols. Earlier Thursday, Penn State called off a Saturday game against Virginia Commonwealth, and Seton Hall canceled its meeting with Iona and former UK and Louisville coach Rick Pitino in the Gotham Classic.
On the East Coast, No. 16 Seton Hall canceled Saturday’s game against Iona in the Gotham Classic game at Madison Square Garden in New York because of COVID-19 issues within the Pirates’ program. The Big East school said the status of future games will be determined later.
The pandemic severely disrupted college sports in 2020, though this year’s football season largely came off without widespread scheduling problems. The basketball season that began in early November has now seen the number of postponements or outright cancellations grow in the past two weeks, with Tulane idling its program all week.
A men’s game at Northwestern on Saturday was canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the DePaul program. Second-ranked Duke has scheduled a Saturday game with Loyola Maryland as a replacement for a canceled matchup with Cleveland State.
The Vikings have paused team activities and also canceled a Tuesday game at Kent State due to positive tests.
On the women’s side, No. 19 Kentucky’s nonconference game against Morgan State on Friday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bears’ program. The school said in a release that a makeup date was possible but has not been scheduled. The Wildcats (6-3) will host USC Upstate on Sunday.
