KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a much-needed upset victory at Thompson-Bowling Arena Saturday as they stunned No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 on Rocky Top.
Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid with the win, improved to 11-6 overall, 2-3 in SEC play, and picked up its first true road win over the season against a Volunteers team ranked No. 2 in the NET and KenPom entering play.
“This was one that you can get in a building like this and against a Hall of Fame coach like Rick Barnes and steal one like this,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “And I say steal one, we played. We got down early. It didn’t look pretty. But you know what? I haven’t lost any faith in these guys. I got good guys. And I’ve got some talented guys.”
“Man, we needed that as a team,” Antonio Reeves added. “That’s what we’ve been working for. Just trying to get that dub, first dub (road win) and get all that stuff out of our system because it’s been rough for us.”
Tennessee opened the game on an 8-0 run and held that lead into the first media timeout after Kentucky turned the ball over on each of its first two possessions and opened play shooting 0-for-6.
Kentucky would answer out of the timeout with a 10-0 run and took a 13-10 lead into the second media timeout of the game after a 3-pointer from CJ Fredrick.
“We just stayed locked in as a team,” Reeves said on his team’s ability to overcome the early hole. “Everybody was confident in one another. Everybody was ready to go.”
Tennessee would answer with a 7-4 run to take an 18-17 lead into the third media timeout of the half, but a dunk from Oscar Tshiebwe and a reverse layup from Chris Livingston helped Kentucky take a 27-23 lead into the final media timeout of the first half. UK would carry its momentum into halftime as it closed the half on a 6-3 run to take a 33-26 lead into Kentucky native and Volunteer all-time great Chris Lofton’s halftime jersey retirement ceremony.
Tennessee would open the second half on a 6-2 run with 7-foot-1 center Uros Plavsic connecting on three buckets from close range to pull the Volunteers within three and force UK to call timeout four minutes into the half.
The Vols would cut the UK lead to one at 39-38 entering the second media timeout of the half. Tennessee would briefly regain the lead after the timeout with a 3 from Tyreke Key and a close-range make from Zakai Zeigler, but a step-back 3 from Reeves helped put UK back on top 46-45 entering the third media timeout of the half.
Tennessee would re-tie the game at 48, but Fredrick immediately answered back with a 3 to help Kentucky take a 53-50 lead into the game’s final media timeout.
UK would push its lead to eight after the timeout with a 7-0 run but Tennessee would cut the lead down to two at 58-56 entering the game’s final minute.
With 31.9 seconds left to play, Tshiebwe hit a free throw to extend the lead to three and, with 12.9 seconds left, Reeves sunk a pair of free throws to finish off the victory.
Kentucky was led in scoring by Reeves with 18 points. He was joined in double figures by Tshiebwe (15) and Fredrick (13). Tshiebwe added 13 rebounds to log his 10th double-double of the season.
As a team, UK only shot 35.3% from the field and 31.3% from 3 but put together a strong performance at the free-throw line making 22-of-25 attempts.
“That can show that we can make free throws,” Jacob Toppin said of UK finally having a strong game at the charity stripe. “We just got to lock in. And it shows that it helps us win games. So we just got to be more dialed in on the free-throw line. And that’s what we did.”
Tennessee was led by Plavsic with 19 points. He was joined in double figures by Santiago Vescovi, who scored 13. The Volunteers dropped to 14-3 overall, 4-1 in conference play and suffered its first home defeat with the loss.
UK outrebounded the Volunteers 43-23 in the win.
“The biggest thing for us, we came in saying low turnovers because they break out and you got to outrebound them,” Calipari said. “If you don’t outrebound them, you’re not winning. The games they lost, they got outrebounded.”
Kentucky will look to continue its newfound momentum Tuesday when it hosts Georgia at Rupp Arena.
