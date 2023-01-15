KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a much-needed upset victory at Thompson-Bowling Arena Saturday as they stunned No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 on Rocky Top.

Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid with the win, improved to 11-6 overall, 2-3 in SEC play, and picked up its first true road win over the season against a Volunteers team ranked No. 2 in the NET and KenPom entering play.

