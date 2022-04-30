Three of professional football’s least successful teams in 2021 entered the second day of the NFL Draft desperate and looking for help — and they’re turning to the University of Kentucky for help.
The New York Giants, who went 4-13 last season and were the second-worst passing team in the league, selected former Wildcats wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson at 43rd overall midway through the second round.
Only three picks later, the Detroit Lions — 3-13-1 in 2021 — took defensive end Josh Paschal.
Offensive lineman Luke Fortner was taken by Jacksonville Jaguars a round later with the 65th overall pick. The Jaguars went an NFL-worst 3-14 last season.
It was the first time three Wildcats were taken in the first 65 picks of the draft since 1966.
And, just like that, all three teams suddenly got better.
The Giants were easily one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL last year, averaging only 203 passing yards and 15.2 points per game.
Robinson, the former Kentucky Mr. Football, needed just one year in Lexington to help UK see success in its revamped offensive system. In addition to his record-setting campaign, he breathed life into an offense that had been sorely lacking in the years prior. The 5-foot-9 dynamo will have a chance to provide a similar jolt for Daniel Jones and the Giants.
“Electrifying with the ball in his hands,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said of Robinson. “Elusive, so elusive, so quick, so hard to tackle after a catch. He’s a guy who certainly, in the NFL, can give you a weapon in the passing game. Get the ball in his hands, he’s a space guy.
“Here’s a guy who has that versatility as well. He can run different routes — short, quick passes. Get it out to him, and he can make you miss in the open field, and he can go the distance with that game-breaking speed. A guy who was productive this year and a great player coming over from Nebraska to Kentucky.”
Paschal is expected to provide some stability to a Lions defensive unit that gave up 27.5 points (second-worst) and 379.8 yards (fourth-worst) per game last year.
“Right now, he’s a better run player than he is a pass player,” ESPN’s Booger McFarland said of the 6-foot-3, 278-pounder, whose potential as a professional is off the charts. “He can set the edge and dominate. ... You’re going to have to coach him up as far as being a pass rusher, but I just love the physicality. Speed, versatile, he can play 4-3 or 3-4, he will bring a level of toughness and physicality to your organization.”
And Fortner, who rounded out the heralded UK trio, is heading to a Jaguars squad that, quite simply, struggled all around. The 6-6, 297-pounder played five seasons at Kentucky, and he’ll use that experience to add to a Jacksonville franchise that desperately needs leaders.
Over the last few years, it’s become a tradition for multiple Cats to get drafted.
For Robinson, Paschal and Fortner — three of UK’s best — the next step is clear. And there’s no reason to expect anything but success.
