With two weeks remaining in the regular season, college football teams in the commonwealth are looking to close their campaigns on a positive note as they head into the postseason.

Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky are all bowl eligible for the second consecutive season, and each team’s final two outings — including the rivalry contest between UK and U of L to close the regular season — hold a tremendous amount of importance in dictating their landing spots.

