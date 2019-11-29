The schedule for the University of Kentucky will slow down a bit over the next few weeks.
More precisely, the game schedule will slow down.
The practice schedule will gain serious minutes once UK's fall semester is over in early December.
The games are reduced, generally one a week from now until the start of Southeastern Conference play in early January.
During this stretch, starting Friday with Alabama Birmingham coming to Rupp Arena, UK will go into the training phase of its schedule, always intertwined with Christmas break, when NCAA teams can practice a lot because there's no school in session.
Yet, UK will be dealing with yet another injury when it tips off against UAB. Nate Sestina is expected to miss four weeks after fracturing his left wrist in practice on Tuesday. He was going to have surgery Wednesday morning.
"We haven't been a full team in over a month," UK head coach John Calipari said. "(Sestina) being injured, how do we make this work for everybody? How do we take advantage of him being out? How do we make sure that we're looking at this to get better?"
Sestina, a graduate transfer from Bucknell, had played a key part in Kentucky's 5-1 start, providing on-court production, leadership and experience.
The 6-foot-9, 234-pound forward has averaged 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds, including a double-double (12 points and 11 rebounds) against Eastern Kentucky and a critical 3-pointer in the second half of the win over then-No. 1 Michigan State.
Sestina played 30 or more minutes in four of six games, an important contribution with a thin front court that was left even shorter by the three-game absence of forward EJ Montgomery (Eastern Kentucky, Evansville and Utah Valley games).
UK will have time to figure out who will play in Sestina's place. Of the Wildcats' next six games, only one will have less than a 7-day gap in between. That will be Utah on December 18 at Las Vegas, then Ohio State on December 21 in the CBS Sports Classic, also in Las Vegas.
"This team, we just need time," Calipari said. "We need time and practice. Like next week -- I cannot wait until next week. This may be a little bit early for camp, that we like to call camp."
Camp Cal has become the official name of this time of year for UK basketball.
The Wildcats will likely look at Kahlil Whitney and Keion Brooks as wings at power forward. Washington also will have to step into more minutes with Sestina out. Calipari has already voiced concerns about Nick Richards getting too many minutes in recent games.
UK players need to rely on their training to improve, but there's been little time for any training because of the number of games early in UK's schedule.
Some of the training for the Wildcats will be on defensive rotations.
"Showing them, here's where you move to, because they really don't know," Calipari said. "They just all run into the lane and then what happens? 3s."
Training will also include work on rebounding.
"As the shot is being taken, your mentality is, he's missing," Calipari said of how UK players should be reacting, getting ready to go get rebounds. "He's missing this. And then you'll react to it. Well, you got to be trained that way."
One of the early stars for Kentucky has been freshman guard Tyrese Maxey, who has already shown major potential with some big scoring games.
Calipari wants Maxey to also move toward more of a true point guard, who is multi-faceted in his game. It's been the same for all of the talented point/combo guards at UK, especially ones who could also score, John Wall, Brandon Knight, De'Aaron Fox leap to mind.
"You get him in spots on the court where we're trying to put him, he moves to another spot, and you can't play the way we're trying to play from that spot," Calipari said of Maxey. "I'm trying to get him to do certain things off pick-and-rolls and he's not getting it yet. So they go zone, I got to have Ashton Hagans in the game."
Hagans will be going through his second Camp Cal, while Maxey will get that experience for the first time.
