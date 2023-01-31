The University of Kentucky basketball team has an opportunity to bounce back from its setback against No. 9 Kansas when the Wildcats travel to take on Mississippi in an SEC matchup Tuesday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT in Oxford, Mississippi.
According to UK assistant coach K.T. Turner, it won’t take long for the Cats to refocus.
“Our guys were mad, they were,” he said of Saturday’s 77-68 home loss. “They said it yesterday, ‘We’re mad we lost, we felt like we had a chance to win the game.’ But they realize we’re right there, we’re right there. We just got to get a little bit better. So, the guys are good.
“Our locker room is really tight. We always talk about, even before the game, win or lose, we’re going to go out and play and then it’s on to the next game. They still have a very positive attitude right now. We got to be ready tomorrow night.”
In fact, Turner said, UK (14-7, 5-3 SEC) is using the loss as fuel — especially when it comes to the Cats’ pick-and-roll defense.
“We can beat teams like that,” Turner said. “We were right there in the game with them. We just got to get better at a couple of things defensively that we worked on yesterday and we’ll be working on today.
“We’ll learn from it and get better from it and get ready for Ole Miss.”
Mississippi (9-12, 1-7) enters Tuesday on a three-game losing skid, but despite the Rebels’ record, the Cats’ coaching staff is urging caution to their players.
“They’re a really good team,” Turner said of Mississippi. “They play hard. They’re physical. They’re athletic. It’s going to be a physical game. I think they’re a lot better than what their record shows in the SEC, for sure.”
The Rebels, averaging 67.1 points per game on 42.8% shooting from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range, are led by 6-foot-4 junior guard Matthew Murrell’s 14.9 points per game.
Kentucky, scoring 75.3 points per contest on 45.9% shooting from the floor and a 36.2% mark from beyond the arc, will counter with a group headlined by 6-9 senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe (16.6 ppg, NCAA-leading 13.7 rpg), the defending national player of the year. Other top contributors for the Cats include 6-5 senior guard Antonio Reeves (12.7 ppg), 6-4 freshman guard Cason Wallace (11.3 ppg, 3.6 apg) and 6-9 senior forward Jacob Toppin (11.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg).
The Wildcats overcame their struggles earlier in the season, bouncing back from consecutive losses to Alabama and South Carolina to string together a four-game winning streak prior to facing Kansas, and Turner expects a similar mental approach from the Cats this time around.
“Our backs were against the wall and we got more focused with scouting reports, more focused with practice,” he said. “They came together more. You could really see that in the locker room, just pulling for each other and wanting each other to have success.”
