It’s no secret that Kentucky’s offensive line failed to live up to expectations in 2022, and Wildcats players and coaches are well aware of the scrutiny that will come their way if there isn’t improvement this fall.
UK’s offensive line struggled to create consistent running lanes or pass protection for the Cats, who mustered only 324.7 yards per game last season — putting them 116th out of 131 FBS programs. Kentucky’s run game, which had been a staple of the Cats’ offense for years, yielded only 116.2 yards per contest (108th).
Heading into his second season as the Cats’ offensive line coach, Zach Yenser knows it wasn’t good enough — but he’s seen enough progress throughout the spring to be optimistic.
“I think the one thing I learned a lot is college is definitely a lot different game than the NFL, there’s no doubt about it,” Yenser said last week. “You learn stuff and you just continue to show stuff that we’ve done good on film. We’ve got to continue to build on it and get those guys playing confident. And they know it. That’s the cool thing about our room is they know it wasn’t up to standard. We were dealt that hand, it just is what it is. We’ll continue to try to build the depth, and with the competition in it, I think it’s only going to get better.
“We don’t want to be what we were last year. There were some bright spots — we grew as a group and there were some good things — but it wasn’t consistent enough, it wasn’t up to standard. Ultimately, you want to continue with the standard that was here when you get brought in and do a great job for what (the late John) Schlarman built, and I know that. That’s my fuel. That’s why I want to do a good job.”
Kentucky, which allowed the third-most sacks in the NCAA last season (47), has also made personnel changes to better suit the Cats.
Jager Burton, who started all 13 games at left guard and earned Freshman All-SEC honors last year, has shifted to center throughout the spring and will likely remain there. UK coaches have been impressed with the 6-foot-4, 307-pounder’s dexterity in the middle.
Eli Cox, a 6-4, 311-pound senior, started at center last year but will move back to his natural position at right guard.
“With Jager moving in there, the thing that helps him out tremendously is how athletic he is,” Yenser noted. “What helps Eli back at guard is that Eli is a little bit more stout, a little more physical, just more mature. I think in the run game in this conference, you have to have a big, stout guard if you want to run the football.”
And, he added, having an athletic center opens up more play-calling options.
“I think you can do a lot of different things,” Yenser added. “You can get some pin-and-pull schemes, you can get some stuff that you feel like you can get your center out on the edge and get to the second level and cut defenses in half in the run game.
“We’re going to continue to experiment with it and some of the stuff that we want to get done, but ultimately it frees you up when you have a guy that athletic at center being able to get to the second level, being able to pull, being able to recover in pass protection and get back and help the guards — that’s stuff we’re focusing on right now.”
Marques Cox, a 6-5, 311-pound senior transfer from Northern Illinois, is expected to slide in at left tackle. He played in only four games last year before suffering a season-ending foot injury against Kentucky at Kroger Field. Before that, he had started in 34 of 36 career games with NIU.
Kenneth Horsey, a 6-3, 311-pound fifth-year player, has started in 33 of his 37 games with Kentucky and moves back to his natural spot at left guard after spending most of 2022 at tackle, an unfamiliar position.
The battle for starting right tackle remains up for grabs between 6-6, 325-pound senior Jeremy Flax, who started 12 games last season; 6-3, 312-pound junior Deondre Buford, who played in every game and started two last fall; and 6-6, 321-pound sophomore David Wohlabaugh Jr., who played in eight games with one start in 2022.
Tanner Bowles, a 6-5, 306-pound senior transfer from Alabama, has the versatility to provide depth across the line.
With offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s return to Lexington, along with an older, more experienced group, Yenser feels confident about building back UK’s offensive line.
“Last year wasn’t good enough, and it’s on us,” he said. “This team will go as we go. Every day, we’re just going to try to continue to build this wall back — the Big Blue Wall — and it’s going to be brick by brick. From the ground up, from the weight room, from the nutritition standpoint, from the meeting room, from practice — just day by day, continuing to stack days.”
