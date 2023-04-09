Stoops spring review

Kentucky offensive linemen Kenneth Horsey (68) and Marquez Cox (69) block during drills at the Wildcats’ spring practice on March 6 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

It’s no secret that Kentucky’s offensive line failed to live up to expectations in 2022, and Wildcats players and coaches are well aware of the scrutiny that will come their way if there isn’t improvement this fall.

UK’s offensive line struggled to create consistent running lanes or pass protection for the Cats, who mustered only 324.7 yards per game last season — putting them 116th out of 131 FBS programs. Kentucky’s run game, which had been a staple of the Cats’ offense for years, yielded only 116.2 yards per contest (108th).

