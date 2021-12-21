Kentucky wide receivers Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps will both miss the Wildcats’ upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup against Iowa following a car accident the two were in, UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen said Monday.
Coen said Ali and Epps are both relatively fine and receiving treatment after the two pass catchers were in an accident on their way back to Lexington from Georgia during Kentucky’s break between the end of the regular season and the start of bowl game preparations.
“They’ve been trying to get back to be able to play, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be available for us in the Iowa game,” Coen said during a teleconference with media Monday. “... Everything’s OK. They’re here getting treatment, it’s just probably not worth it for their futures.”
This season, Ali ranked second on the team with 601 yards and three touchdowns on 41 receptions. As a “super senior,” Ali will finish out his Wildcats career with 1,447 receiving yards and nine TDs.
Epps, in his first year with the Cats, made 11 catches for 171 yards and a score. He may return for a fifth year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
UK’S LEVIS ANNOUNCES RETURN
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will return to Lexington for the 2022 season, he announced in a social media post Monday.
The graduate transfer from Penn State used a clip from “The Terminator,” simply stating “I’ll be back.”
This season, Levis threw for 2,593 yards and 23 touchdowns, along with nine rushing scores.
FORTNER HEADING TO EAST-WEST GAME
Kentucky senior center Luke Fortner has accepted an invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, UK announced Monday. The 97th annual game is set for Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Fortner is the 37th Wildcat to be invited to the East-West Shrine Game since 1954 and the eighth under head coach Mark Stoops. In Stoops’ tenure, he joins Darrian Miller (2014), Za’Darius Smith (2014), C.J. Johnson (2015), Derrick Baity (2018), C.J. Conrad (2018), “Bunchy” Stallings (2018), Brandin Echols (2020) and Landon Young (2020).
The 6-foot-6, 297-pound “super senior” is a two-time Campbell Trophy semifinalist who has played in 54 career games for Kentucky.
