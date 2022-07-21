The SEC Network will televise all four of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s Big Blue Bahamas games in August, the network announced Wednesday.
Each game will also be available on UK Sports Network radio, with broadcasts also available on the UK Athletics web site and app.
The schedule includes the Wildcats facing the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. CT; Tec de Monterrey on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.; Carleton University on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.; and The Bahamas National Team on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.
It will be the Cats’ third trip to The Bahamas.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL OWENSBORO 5, MADISONVILLE 2
The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers remained alive with a win over Madisonville in the consolation bracket of the West Semi-State Tournament at Hopkins County Central High School in Madisonville.
Easton Blandford went 3-for-3 with a run for Owensboro (20-8), while Harrison Bowman finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Charles Schneider was 2-for-3 for Post 9, and Isaiah Johnson clubbed a solo home run.
Brock Tindle earned the pitching win after allowing two erned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.
The Bombers return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday as they continue in the double-elimination tournament.
MADISONVILLE 000 020 0 — 2 5 2
OWENSBORO 110 120 x — 5 8 1
WP-Tindle. LP-Cook. 2B-Bowman (O), Hight (M). HR-Johnson (O).
OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE BASEBALL OWENSBORO 8, LOUISVILLE 5
Ethan Plyler drove in three runs to lead the Owensboro RiverDawgs to a play-in victory in Louisville.
Noah Gilbert went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for Owensboro (11-29), which also got a solo home run from Jacob White.
Derek McCarley picked up the pitching victory after giving up four earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and six walks. Nick Judd earned the save, rcording five strikeouts and allowing only one hit in 31/3 innings.
The RiverDawgs play again Thursday when the travel to face Muhlenberg County in another play-in situation. The winner moves on to the best-of-three round of the OVL playoffs.
OWENSBORO 010 014 011 — 8 8 2
LOUISVILLE 000 130 001 — 5 5 2
WP-McCarley. LP-Armstrong. SV-Judd. 2B-Plyler, Williams, Davis (O). HR-White (O).
