The Kentucky football team’s upcoming trip to the Music City Bowl may seem lackluster on the surface, but for a few weeks in December, it’s still the most exciting time of the season for the Wildcats.
UK ended the 2022 regular season at 7-5 — a disappointing mark from where most people had the Cats finishing before the year began — and, as a result, earned a bid to Nashville to play Iowa for the second straight postseason.
It’s not a destination that necessarily excites Kentucky fans, considering the school’s familiarity with the place. UK has played in the Music Bowl City at Nissan Stadium more than any other bowl game — this will be the Cats’ fifth trip in the last 16 seasons — and with the SEC Basketball Tournament regularly held at Bridgestone Arena, it’s fair to say that “BBNashville” isn’t quite as thrilling as it once was.
You know who it’s still exciting for, though? The players.
Most notably, the players who are getting their first real chance to play this season. The ones who, despite others hitting the transfer portal or sitting out to get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft, opted to stay. Even the ones who might benefit from the NCAA’s blanket waiver that will allow redshirted student-athletes to play in bowl games.
Because those players are approaching the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31 as the biggest game of their college careers.
UK head coach Mark Stoops considers it invaluable experience for the future.
“I think it’s really good just to get ahead, for the guys for next year,” he said. “We need the help, with being down some guys with the transfer portal, so there’s going to be some opportunity for some guys. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
The biggest attention, for now, remains on the Cats’ starting quarterback for the bowl game with star signal-caller Will Levis opting out of competing.
“Each of them have had their moments,” Stoops said of reserves Deuce Hogan, Kaiya Sheron and Destin Wade. “They’ve had their days and their moments — some good and some in areas where they need to improve. But it’s fun watching them, seeing them get quality reps knowing that we’re preparing to play in a game. We’ll see where it goes.”
Levis, despite leaving early, has remained around the program to help offer some insight, whether it’s to teammates getting ready for the upcoming game or even to possible transfers looking at the Cats. More so than anything, he’s trying to enjoy the time he has left in Lexington.
“I want to be able to help teach these guys and be a coach throughout this process,” he said. “It’s going to be fun to have a bowl experience with the dudes one last time. Just here working out, helping out with the game plan and helping the quarterbacks and everyone else on the offense as much as I can.”
And Levis, although he’s been a vocal extension of the Cats’ coaching staff when it comes to recruiting potential transfers, knows the three passers already on the roster won’t get a better chance to prove their worth.
“It’s pretty much a competition,” he said. “While that can be nerve-wracking or tough for them, it’s just an opportunity to go out there and compete and show the leader that they are. I’m happy that they get to have this opportunity, and I’m trying to be there along for the ride to help any way that I can.”
So yes, the Music City Bowl isn’t new. Nashville isn’t new. Even playing Iowa isn’t new.
But, for the Wildcats still on the roster, still trying to fight through for playing time in the future and working to simply earn their keep, it’s the most exciting time of the season.
