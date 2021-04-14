The last few weeks have been an exercise in teaching for the University of Kentucky’s Liam Coen.
The former Los Angeles Rams assistant coach, now in his first spring as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator, has been working tirelessly to get his players up to speed. Knowing the struggles UK’s offense has gone through over the last few seasons, Coen is aware of just how much of a top-to-bottom overhaul he’s leading.
It’s a daunting task, to say the least, but the 35-year-old isn’t shying away from the challenge.
If the Cats’ scrimmage Saturday is any indication of what’s to come, UK fans can expect a drastically different offense in 2021.
According to Coen, the first few possessions were exactly what he wants to see in the fall.
“I was just excited to see the guys run around and make plays,” he said during a Zoom teleconference Tuesday. “I think every receiver but one caught a pass. A lot of guys did some nice things.
“It was clean, it was sharp. We had a couple turnovers throughout the scrimmage. We’ve got to eliminate that bad football, we cannot put the ball in the other team’s hands. That’s going to happen, but it’s how you respond, and I thought we responded well.”
Kentucky didn’t delve too deep into its playbook for the scrimmage, opting to keep the calls simple instead. There wasn’t anything too complicated, and players weren’t even put into situational scenarios like downs and yardage or red zone chances. But, it was a positive outing, which stemmed from the Cats’ effort level.
The pleasing thing for UK coaches this spring has been the response from their student-athletes. After all, it’s a lot easier to get things done when everyone’s moving in the same direction.
“I didn’t have to sell anything,” Coen said. “These guys knew they had to get better on offense.”
Last season, on its way to a 5-6 record, UK scored just 21.8 points per game — putting the Cats 108th out of 128 college football teams. Though its rushing attack was obviously Kentucky’s strong suit, ranking 33rd in the nation with 195.9 rushing yards per game, the Cats’ passing attack was practically nonexistent.
UK finished 122nd in the country with just 121.8 yards per outing in 2020.
“You can’t throw for 110 yards (per game) the last two seasons,” Coen said. “That’s just not good enough at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what system you’re running. I think they were just eager to get better.”
So what can Cats fans actually anticipate?
Coen’s offense puts a tremendous amount of responsibility on UK’s slot receivers to find open space, along with quarterbacks who can spread the ball around to the outside. With as big and talented as Kentucky’s offensive line will be, Coen will certainly put a premium on rushing the ball, as well.
Simply put, it should be more balanced than anything in the last several seasons. We’ve heard this story before, of course, but Coen’s track record speaks for itself.
“They’re as close as it gets to the National Football League, playing in the SEC at Kentucky,” he said. “I think that marriage and how similar it is, I think they saw how we can be successful if we implement this system the right way.”
If the offense is allowed to grow organically and make mistakes — and work through those mistakes, mind you — then it could lead to a much more productive season in 2021. However, if UK coaches start getting tight and relying more on the ground game, like what’s happened in the past, it’s likely to be a repeat of the same story we’ve already seen.
