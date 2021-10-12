By the
Messenger-Inquirer
Kentucky offensive guard Eli Cox and defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine have been named the Southeastern Conference co-Offensive Line Player of the Week and co-Defensive Line Player of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday.
It is the fifth time in six weeks the Wildcats have received at least one of the conference’s weekly awards.
The Wildcats were wholly dominant in the trenches during Saturday’s 42-21 victory over LSU, the school’s first victory over the Tigers since 2007. Cox, a sophomore from Nicholasville, helped pave the way for 330 rushing yards. Cox graded at 91%, led the team with seven knockdown blocks and had 15 blocks at the point of attack while not missing an assignment or yielding any pressures.
Oxendine, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season after moving into a starting role in recent weeks, recorded the first two quarterback sacks of his career as part of a three-tackle performance. The sophomore from Radcliff notched his first sack in the second quarter as UK forced a punt and then caused an intentional grounding call later in the game that rewarded him with a sack.
Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time in 71 years (1950) and only the fifth time in school history. Kentucky is 4-0 in the SEC for the fourth time in school history (also 1949, 1950, 1977). The Wildcats are also bowl-eligible for a school-record sixth straight season.
UK’S LEVIS EARNS WEEKLY OFFENSIVE HONORSKentucky junior quarterback Will Levis has been named the Football Bowl Subdivision National Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, it was announced Sunday. He also earned College Football Performance Awards honorable mention after leading now-No. 11 Kentucky to a 42-21 win over LSU on Saturday at Kroger Field.
Levis, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound quarterback from Madison, Connecticut, accounted for UK’s first five touchdowns against the Tigers with three passing and two rushing. He completed 14-of-17 passes for 145 yards and also rushed 11 times for 75 yards.
WKU’S ZAPPE NAMED TO WATCH LISTWestern Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Davey Double” List after his 523-yard, five-touchdown effort in Saturday’s 52-46 loss to UTSA, it was announced Monday. The Hilltopper quarterback was one of 16 honored for their Week 6 performances.
In addition, Zappe was added to the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, joining 62 other quarterbacks.
The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football quarterback.
The Hilltoppers are now 1-4 overall and 0-1 in Conference USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.