University of Kentucky center Luke Fortner has been added to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, an award given to college football’s most outstanding center, it was announced Monday.
Fortner, who moved from guard to center at the beginning of 2021 fall camp, has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week twice this season.
The 6-foot-6, 297-pounder from Sylvania, Ohio, has been a key cog on Kentucky’s offensive line, helping the Wildcats climb to a current No. 12 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll with a 6-1 overall record and a 4-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play.
Fortner has played in 49 career games with 30 straight starting assignments.
TRI-STATE PRO-AM HELD AT BEN HAWES
The team of Art Hall (74), Bryant Scott (78), Tom Lampkins (81) and Dave Bell (88) earned first place at the Tri-State Pro-Am at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Red Morgan (72), Al Staples (79), Billy Ray Harris (83) and Lyle Cummings (91) were second.
Drexel Brothers (75), Danny Stevens (78), Ronnie Renfrow (81) and Chuck Dyer (88) were third.
Professionals Connor Schuck and Darrett Brinker tied for first individually at 72.
Terry Cardin carded the low amateur score at 69, followed by Mark Wallace (70), Oscar James (70), Doug Claybourn (72) and Morgan (72).
