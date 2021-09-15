University of Kentucky junior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey has been awarded the Finn Collier Service Award by the American Heart Association, the organization announced Tuesday.
The Finn Collier Service Award was created in memory of Finn Collier, an advocate for the American Heart Association who lost his battle with heart disease at just 7 years old. The award honors children and young adults who go above and beyond to support the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association.
“We are thrilled that Kenneth received the Finn Collier Service Award, and we are grateful to the Central Kentucky American Heart Association for memorializing Finn in this way,” said Finn’s parents, John and Tricia Collier. “Finn loved spreading awareness and raising funds for research, and we feel Kenneth is carrying on Finn’s commitment.”
Horsey, who hails from Sanford, Florida, had heart surgery in the spring of 2018 and went on to join the Wildcats later that year, despite doctors insisting he may never play football again. Instead, he’s worked the last several years until earning a starting role for the 2020 season. This year, his contributions have helped UK start the season 2-0.
