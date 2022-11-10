Entering the 2022 college football season, Kentucky had its sights set on competing for the first SEC East divisional title in program history.
The Wildcats suffered a few setbacks on their journey, though, and, as they sit at 6-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play, UK will ultimately fall short of its season-opening goal. However, Saturday’s victory over Missouri cemented UK’s bowl eligibility for a school-record seventh consecutive season — and the Cats have three games left on their regular-season slate to make sure they earn the most prestigious postseason trip possible.
“We’ve had three days of practice to this point, and it’s been a great week,” Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said Wednesday, in the midst of his team preparing for its upcoming contest against Vanderbilt. “Obviously, coming off a very good victory, a hard-fought win. Very proud of our team, the way we got it done. It wasn’t always pretty, but our team had a great attitude, a strong mentality all week, and to go on the road with a team that was very hungry to get a victory, as well. Very proud of the outcome. We definitely know there’s things to clean up and work to get better at.”
Stoops and his staff have also had to patch up a squad that’s dealt with a revolving door of players.
Offensively, heralded quarterback Will Levis missed the Cats’ contest against South Carolina — a 24-14 loss on Oct. 8 in Lexington — and has often played despite being hurt. Running back Chris Rodriguez missed the first four games of the year due to suspension. Running back Ramon Jefferson, an FCS All-American transfer from Sam Houston State, tore his ACL in the first game of the year.
UK’s linebacking corps, often considered the strongest part of its defensive unit, has been continuously hampered by injuries. DeAndre Square, UK’s leading tackler this season, has been dealing with a hurt ankle, Jacquez Jones has missed the last four games with a foot injury, and Trevin Wallace, J.J. Weaver and Jordan Wright have also been in and out of the lineup.
Free safety Jalen Geiger hasn’t played since Sept. 10, and defensive back Vito Tisdale was lost for the season because of a knee injury in the spring.
Still, Stoops hasn’t made excuses as his team continues to fight through adversity. It’s a “next-man-up” mentality, he said, and the Cats all root for one another to succeed.
“It is what it is,” Stoops remarked. “There’s no excuses, we’ve had to rotate a lot of guys in but they’ve been successful at times and we fell short at times. But I really appreciate our players and the way they battle and the way they play.
“They want those guys to go in and do great and play well, and you love that about our team.”
According to UK associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow, the Cats’ continue trending upward, even if they haven’t yet competed for an SEC championship.
“I just really like where our program is,” he said Wednesday. “We’re on the verge of going to our seventh straight bowl game. We could end up 9-3, which would be a great season again. ... We’re not taking a backseat to no one, and I feel good about where Kentucky is going.
“I really like where we’re going. I like the direction that our administration gives us, the support they give us. I think Kentucky football is really going in the right direction. I really do.”
Despite the way the season has played out, though, the UK coaching staff’s expectations of their players hasn’t changed.
“We have to just continue to work and strive to get better,” said Stoops, reiterating the Cats’ every-week goal. “The bounce-back, the commitment to each other to elevate our toughness, our attitude to go on to win, to bounce back, to show that resiliency that we’ve shown through the years — that took a high level.
“However, it also takes clean play to win and to win at the level we want to win at. So, we’ll never give up on that. I think we just continue to grind on that, continue to coach, continue to show the good things that we have done and the areas where we need to improve.”
