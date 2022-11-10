Entering the 2022 college football season, Kentucky had its sights set on competing for the first SEC East divisional title in program history.

The Wildcats suffered a few setbacks on their journey, though, and, as they sit at 6-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play, UK will ultimately fall short of its season-opening goal. However, Saturday’s victory over Missouri cemented UK’s bowl eligibility for a school-record seventh consecutive season — and the Cats have three games left on their regular-season slate to make sure they earn the most prestigious postseason trip possible.

